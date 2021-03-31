EdgeConneX Extends Global Footprint Into Spain With Planned Edge Data Center in Barcelona, Spain

"We are continuing our push to bring the Edge closer to those that need it most, where they need it most. It's a client centric philosophy that runs companywide and takes us to places like Barcelona where we, alongside our technology partners and community leaders, can have an immediate and positive impact on overall business opportunity and edge market growth," states Dick Theunissen, Managing Director, EMEA, at EdgeConneX.

The EdgeConneX Barcelona multi-tenant data center is expected to be ready for service in Q4 2021 with a global IT services provider and systems integrator as its first anchor tenant. The facility will host essential customer applications as well as provide critical local, cloud and content access services, including hybrid and multi-cloud options.

"The second largest city in Spain, Barcelona has become a digital hotspot for communications and technological innovation in Spain," states Daniel Bizo, Sr. Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Recent investments in subsea cable projects and additional data center capacity have placed Barcelona, like Madrid, on a trajectory that, if sustained, will elevate the metro's position from that of a local hub to one of much greater significance in the global network of digital infrastructure."1

"The Sant Boi region, Barcelona and all of Europe is in position to be the next great digital hub," comments Lluïsa Moret Sabidó, mayor of Sant Boi de Llobregat. "The EdgeConneX data center facility will not only provide necessary local access and connectivity to cloud and content providers for our growing business community but will provide new jobs and opportunities, continuing to lift our local and regional economy."

