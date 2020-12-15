EdgeConneX Increases Interconnection Options at Atlanta Data Center Campus with Bandwidth IG

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX® , the pioneer in Edge data center® development, announces Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is now available at its Atlanta data center campus, ATL01 and ATL02 . This addition increases high capacity connectivity options for enterprises and service providers, offering them more speed and scalability to meet their expanding network needs.

As a metro dark fiber network provider, Bandwidth IG provides reliable network solutions to leading technology companies. The company promotes business growth by empowering digital acceleration and recently deployed a metro dark fiber network in the Greater Atlanta region. The new network consists of multiple rings with high-capacity fiber cables connecting the central business district to the increasingly important developments on the western side of the metro area.

"With its low natural disaster risk and high fiber density, Atlanta is home to many Fortune 500 companies and is a critical market for EdgeConneX," comments Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "We proudly support our clients' edge deployments with two data centers located near the downtown metro area. Location sensitivity is key when you are building the edge, and that is why we spurred a fundamental shift in bringing the data center to the edge in markets such as Atlanta. We look forward to working with the Bandwidth IG team as they serve the dark fiber and connectivity requirements of key organizations in the region."

"Atlanta is fast becoming a crucial market for data-intensive businesses and the EdgeConneX campus is among the first sites we knew we had to include in our new network," said Jim Nolte, CEO of Bandwidth IG. "The legacy fiber networks in Atlanta are all close to 20 years old and with many companies committing large-scale deployments here, we knew this market was in need of new, state-of-the-art infrastructure."

Located at 1003 and 1101 Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta, Georgia, ATL01 and ATL02 are three miles from downtown Atlanta. The facilities include over 120,000 sq ft of data center space with multiple data halls and ample space for additional expansion. The data centers are marked by:

Concurrently maintainable power with N+1 configuration

20+kW per cabinet

600+ watts per sq. ft.

Capacity for up to 14MW of power

24/7 NOC services

On site security staff, plus multi-stage security containment systems with PIN and live video authentication

In addition, ATL01 and ATL02 customers are provided access to EdgeOS , a next generation data center operating system with over one million monitored data points across 18 subsystems on a single pane of glass providing real-time visibility, including ticketing and SLA management for all EdgeConneX data centers.

Additional Resources:

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive,

SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more.

Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

About Bandwidth IG:

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 50 route miles and 89,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 40 route miles and 75,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

