Edgewell Personal Care - Company Overview and Analysis, 2023 Update: Personalization and Sustainability High on the List of Priorities

This report illustrates key findings as of 20th December, 2022 based on market analysis and brand diversification by industry and geography.



The company is investing in activities that are in line with themes such as personalization and sustainability.

For instance, Edgewell took the initiative to launch a luxury skincare brand targeted towards Generation Z consumers. The company also launched a new tampon with a plastic tip and cardboard plunger to avoid plastic waste. In addition, the company is focusing on spreading awareness about embracing men's individuality to improve its brand image.



Edgewell generated 47.5% of its overall sales from North America and 23.6% from Asia , 18% from West Europe , and 4.5% from Latin America in 2021. The US, China , Germany , Japan , and France are key markets for the company's revenue generation

The ongoing Russia - Ukraine war is expected to hit Edgewell's growth prospects

