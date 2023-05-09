Edgewell Personal Care Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net Sales Increase of 9.3%, or 11.4% Organic

8th Consecutive Quarter of Organic Net Sales Growth

Increased Outlook for Reported and Organic Net Sales Growth to the High End of Previous Range

SHELTON, Conn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced results for its second fiscal quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

Executive Summary

Net sales were $598.4 , an increase of 9.3% compared to the prior year quarter.

, an increase of 9.3% compared to the prior year quarter. Organic net sales increased 11.4% (Organic basis excludes the unfavorable impact from currency movements.)

GAAP Diluted net Earnings Per Share ("EPS") were $0.37 for the second fiscal quarter compared to $0.43 in the prior year quarter.

for the second fiscal quarter compared to in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS were $0.56 , inclusive of a $0.16 unfavorable impact from currency movements, compared to $0.50 in the prior year quarter.

, inclusive of a unfavorable impact from currency movements, compared to in the prior year quarter. Ended the second fiscal quarter with $155.2 million in cash on hand, access to an additional $243.1 million revolving credit facility and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.8x.

in cash on hand, access to an additional revolving credit facility and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.8x. Returned $22.8 million to shareholders in the form of $15.0 million in share repurchases and $7.8 million of dividends in the second fiscal quarter.

to shareholders in the form of in share repurchases and of dividends in the second fiscal quarter. Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share on May 8, 2023 for the second fiscal quarter.

per common share on for the second fiscal quarter. Increased the fiscal 2023 outlook for organic net sales growth to the high end of the previously provided range and maintained outlook range for Adjusted EPS and EBITDA.

The Company reports and forecasts results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and has reconciled non-GAAP results and outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measures later in this release. See non-GAAP Financial Measures for a more detailed explanation, including definitions of various non-GAAP terms used in this release. All comparisons used in this release are with the same period in the prior fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

"Our results this quarter represented another meaningful step forward in the continued transformation of our business. We delivered better than expected top and bottom-line results, fueled by increasingly healthy categories and strong operational and commercial execution by our entire organization. This was our eighth straight quarter of year-over-year organic growth, with growth in all major geographic regions and all segments of the business, underpinned by volume growth and reflecting strong consumer demand for our brands across key categories and markets. While we continue to operate in a challenging and uncertain environment, we are increasingly confident in the underlying strength of our business, with our outlook for organic net sales now expected to be at the high end of our previously provided range."

Fiscal 2Q 2023 Operating Results (Unaudited)

Net sales were $598.4 million in the quarter, an increase of 9.3%, including an $11.8 million unfavorable impact from currency movements. Organic net sales increased 11.4%, with growth in all segments and major geographic regions, as international markets increased 13.2 % and North America markets increased 10.5%. In aggregate, growth in organic net sales was driven largely in equal parts by increased pricing and volumes.

Gross profit was $241.7 million, inclusive of a $10.6 million unfavorable impact from currency movements, as compared to $230.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin as a percent of net sales was 40.4%, a decline of 160-basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin decreased 170-basis points, or 75-basis points at constant currency, as gross inflationary pressure of approximately 550-basis points, was mostly offset by approximately 220-basis points of productivity savings and a 285-basis points benefit from higher pricing and promotion management.

Advertising and sales promotion expense ("A&P") was $62.9 million, or 10.5% of net sales, a decrease of $7.0 million, compared to $69.9 million, or 12.8% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Excluding the favorable impact of currency translation, A&P decreased $5.8 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to timing of brand investments and marketing campaigns versus a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") was $105.2 million, or 17.6% of net sales, as compared to $101.3 million, or 18.5% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales decreased 110-basis points as improved leverage, the benefits of operational efficiency programs and favorable currency movements more than offset the impact of higher people costs and travel expense.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring expenses of $3.0 million in the quarter, consisting largely of severance and outplacement costs in support of cost efficiency programs, as well as $2.0 million in acquisition and integration costs related to the Billie acquisition.

Operating income, inclusive of a $7.4 million unfavorable impact from currency movements, was $56.2 million compared to $41.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income increased 33.8% to $62.5 million, or 10.4% of net sales, compared to $46.7 million, or 8.5% of net sales in the prior year quarter, as increased gross profit and lower expenses, were partly offset by the impact of unfavorable currency movements.

Interest expense associated with debt was $20.7 million, compared to $18.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was the result of higher interest rates and a higher overall debt balance on the Company's revolving credit facility.

Other expense (income), net was an expense of $9.5 million compared to $3.4 million of income in the prior year quarter. This included a $7.2 million charge for the wind-up of Canada's defined benefit plan. On an adjusted basis, expense was $2.3 million.

The effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was 27.0% compared to 20.5% in the prior year period. The adjusted effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was 26.6%, up from the prior year period adjusted effective tax rate of 20.5%. The change in the adjusted effective tax rate was primarily due to an unfavorable mix of earnings in higher tax rate jurisdictions.

GAAP net earnings were $19.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share compared to $23.2 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net earnings were $29.0 million or $0.56 per share, inclusive of a $0.16 unfavorable impact from currency movements, compared to $27.0 million or $0.50 per share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $83.0 million, inclusive of a $10.3 million unfavorable currency impact, compared to $73.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash from operating activities was $1.9 million for the six months ending March 31, 2023 compared to cash used by operating activities of $39.9 million in the prior year period, driven by a lower net working capital build.

Capital Allocation

On May 8, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second fiscal quarter. The dividend will be payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company paid dividends totaling $7.8 million to stockholders.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company completed share repurchases of approximately 0.4 million shares at a total cost of $15.0 million. As of March 31, 2023 the Company had 5.7 million shares of common stock available for repurchase in the future under the Board's 2018 authorization.

Fiscal 2Q 2023 Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)

Wet Shave (Men's Systems, Women's Systems, Disposables, and Shave Preps)

Net sales increased $3.6 million, or 1.2%. Organic net sales increased $14.0 million or 4.6%, with balanced growth in both North America and international markets, driven largely by increased pricing, as volumes were essentially flat. Growth in Men's Systems, Disposable's and Shave Preps was partly offset by declines in Women's Systems. Wet Shave segment profit increased $7.5 million, or 27.1%. Organic segment profit, excluding the unfavorable impact from currency increased $14.6 million, reflecting higher organic net sales and gross profit as well as lower marketing expense.

Sun and Skin Care (Sun Care, Wet Ones, Bulldog, Jack Black and Cremo)

Net sales increased $26.4 million, or 14.4%. Organic net sales increased $27.5 million, or 15.0%, driven by strong Sun Care and Men's Grooming sales. International markets increased 53.4%, driven by higher volumes and pricing in Europe, Latin America and Oceania, while North America organic net sales increased 7.6%, also reflecting higher volumes and pricing. Segment profit decreased $2.4 million, or 5.6%. Organic segment profit decreased $2.3 million, or 5.4%, as the benefit from higher organic net sales was more than offset by significantly higher cost of goods sold and increased marketing expense.

Feminine Care (Tampons, Pads, and Liners)

Net sales increased $20.7 million, or 34.9%. Organic net sales increased 35.4%, reflecting a healthier category, higher pricing and improved product availability. Segment profit increased $10.1 million. Organic segment profit increased $10.4 million, driven by higher organic net sales and gross profit.

Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following updated outlook assumptions for fiscal 2023:

Reported net sales are now expected to increase at the high end of the range of 2% to 4%

Includes an estimated 60-basis point inorganic benefit in net sales from the acquisition of Billie, net of prior year Edgewell sales to Billie and an estimated 115-basis point (previously 150-basis point) negative impact from currency movements

Organic net sales are now expected to increase at the high end of the range of 3% to 5%

GAAP EPS now expected to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.00 (previously $1.90 to $2.10 )

to (previously to ) Includes: Restructuring charges*, acquisition and integration costs, Sun Care reformulation costs, and Canadian Pension wind-up costs

reformulation costs, and Canadian Pension wind-up costs Adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50

to Includes an estimated $0.43 EPS (previously $0.45 ) unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements

EPS (previously ) unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements

Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 30-basis points, with margin accretion expected in the second half of the fiscal year



Operating margin is expected to increase slightly



The EPS outlook reflects the impact of estimated share repurchases

Adjusted EBITDA expected to be at the high end of the range of $320 to $335 million

to Includes an estimated $29 million (previously $30 million ) unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes

(previously ) unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes Adjusted effective tax rate now expected to be approximately 25% (previously 24%)

Free cash flow expected to be approximately $140 million

* In fiscal 2023, the Company will take specific actions to strengthen its operating model, simplify the organization and improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency. As a result of these actions, the Company expects to incur charges of approximately $19 million for the full fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While the Company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the U.S., this discussion also includes non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" or "organic" and exclude items such as restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs and at times may include other items. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of measures related to the Company's fiscal 2023 financial outlook, are included within the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included with this release.

This non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses this non-GAAP information internally to make operating decisions and believes it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating results. The information can also be used to perform analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by the types of items that are excluded. This non-GAAP information is a component in determining management's incentive compensation. Finally, the Company believes this information provides a higher degree of transparency. The following provides additional detail on the Company's non-GAAP measures:

The Company utilizes "adjusted" non-GAAP measures including gross profit, SG&A, operating income, income taxes, net earnings, diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA to internally make operating decisions. The following items are excluded when analyzing non-GAAP measures: restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs, Sun Care reformulation charges, and other items such as the settlement loss as a result of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit plan and other costs.

reformulation charges, and other items such as the settlement loss as a result of the wind-up of the Canadian defined benefit plan and other costs. Constant currency measures are calculated by removing the impact of translational and transactional foreign currencies changes net of foreign currency hedges compared to the prior year. Transactional foreign currency changes are driven by foreign legal entities transactions not denominated in local currency.

The Company analyzes its net sales and segment profit on an organic basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Organic net sales and organic segment profit exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency and the impact of acquisitions.

Organic net sales will be unfavorably impacted in October and November of fiscal 2023 by the Billie acquisition as sales that were previously reported as third party sales to Billie are now included as inter-company sales.



Segment profit will be impacted by fluctuations in translation and transactional foreign currency. The impact of currency was applied to segments using management's best estimate.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures plus collections of deferred purchase price of accounts receivable sold and proceeds from sales of fixed assets. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings adjusted for the net impact of non-cash impairments.

Net debt defined as total debt less cash. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash divided by trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 598.4

$ 547.7

$ 1,067.5

$ 1,011.0 Cost of products sold 356.7

317.6

636.8

591.0 Gross profit 241.7

230.1

430.7

420.0















Selling, general and administrative expense 105.2

101.3

200.9

198.2 Advertising and sales promotion expense 62.9

69.9

108.8

116.1 Research and development expense 14.4

13.7

27.8

26.5 Restructuring charges 3.0

3.5

5.7

5.7 Operating income 56.2

41.7

87.5

73.5 Interest expense associated with debt 20.7

18.0

40.6

35.3 Other expense (income), net 9.5

(3.4)

4.5

(5.1) Earnings before income taxes 26.0

27.1

42.4

43.3 Income tax provision 7.0

3.9

11.5

8.9 Net earnings $ 19.0

$ 23.2

$ 30.9

$ 34.4















Earnings per share:













Basic net earnings per share $ 0.37

$ 0.43

$ 0.60

$ 0.64 Diluted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.37

$ 0.43

$ 0.60

$ 0.63















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 51.4

53.6

51.5

54.0 Diluted 52.0

54.3

52.0

54.6

See Accompanying Notes.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions)



March 31,

2023

September 30,

2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 155.2

$ 188.7 Trade receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 160.8

136.9 Inventories 540.5

449.3 Other current assets 152.7

167.3 Total current assets 1,009.2

942.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 342.3

345.5 Goodwill 1,333.6

1,322.2 Other intangible assets, net 990.1

996.6 Other assets 123.4

106.6 Total assets $ 3,798.6

$ 3,713.1







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Notes payable $ 21.5

$ 19.0 Accounts payable 245.1

237.3 Other current liabilities 302.4

291.7 Total current liabilities 569.0

548.0 Long-term debt 1,413.6

1,391.4 Deferred income tax liabilities 141.6

140.4 Other liabilities 167.4

173.6 Total liabilities 2,291.6

2,253.4 Shareholders' equity





Common shares 0.7

0.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,583.2

1,604.3 Retained earnings 946.4

931.7 Common shares in treasury at cost (863.6)

(860.9) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159.7)

(216.1) Total shareholders' equity 1,507.0

1,459.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,798.6

$ 3,713.1







See Accompanying Notes.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions)



Six Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities





Net earnings $ 30.9

$ 34.4 Depreciation and amortization 45.6

44.6 Share-based compensation expense 13.3

12.2 Loss on sale of assets 1.0

0.4 Defined benefit settlement loss 7.2

— Deferred compensation payments (4.7)

(7.1) Deferred income taxes (0.9)

(10.5) Other, net (19.4)

(0.9) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (71.1)

(113.0) Net cash from (used by) operating activities $ 1.9

$ (39.9)







Cash Flow from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures $ (18.8)

$ (25.0) Acquisition of Billie, net of cash acquired —

(309.4) Collection of deferred purchase price on accounts receivable sold 0.8

4.7 Proceeds from sale of Infant and Pet Care business —

5.0 Other, net (2.0)

(1.0) Net cash used by investing activities $ (20.0)

$ (325.7)







Cash Flow from Financing Activities





Cash proceeds from debt with original maturities greater than 90 days $ 413.0

$ 399.0 Cash payments on debt with original maturities greater than 90 days (392.0)

(220.0) (Payments) proceeds of debt with original maturities of 90 days or less (1.4)

0.7 Repurchase of shares (30.0)

(75.4) Dividends to common shareholders (16.1)

(16.7) Net financing inflow (outflow) from the Accounts Receivable Facility 4.8

(0.2) Employee shares withheld for taxes (8.1)

(9.7) Other, net 0.8

0.6 Net cash (used by) from financing activities $ (29.0)

$ 78.3







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 13.6

(3.8)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (33.5)

(291.1) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 188.7

479.2 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 155.2

$ 188.1

See Accompanying Notes.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Note 1 — Segments

The Company conducts its business in the following three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care (collectively, the "Segments," and each individually, a "Segment"). Segment performance is evaluated based on segment profit, exclusive of general corporate expenses, share-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, and may at times include other costs, including acquisition and integration costs, Sun Care reformulation costs, value-added tax ("VAT") settlement costs, the loss on the Canadian defined benefit settlement, other costs and the amortization of intangible assets. Financial items, such as interest income and expense, are managed on a global basis at the corporate level. The exclusion of such charges from segment results reflects management's view on how it evaluates segment performance.

The Company completed the acquisition of Billie on November 29, 2021.

Segment net sales and profitability are presented below:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales













Wet Shave $ 308.6

$ 305.0

$ 583.9

$ 591.1 Sun and Skin Care 209.7

183.3

322.6

288.1 Feminine Care 80.1

59.4

161.0

131.8 Total net sales $ 598.4

$ 547.7

$ 1,067.5

$ 1,011.0















Segment Profit













Wet Shave $ 35.1

$ 27.6

$ 70.5

$ 79.1 Sun and Skin Care 39.9

42.3

53.0

46.0 Feminine Care 12.0

1.9

23.8

10.3 Total segment profit 87.0

71.8

147.3

135.4 General corporate and other expenses (17.0)

(17.2)

(32.9)

(28.0) Amortization of intangibles (7.7)

(7.9)

(15.4)

(14.0) Interest and other expenses, net (23.0)

(14.6)

(37.9)

(30.2) Restructuring and related costs (3.0)

(3.7)

(5.8)

(5.9) Acquisition and integration costs (2.0)

(1.1)

(4.1)

(7.1) Sun Care reformulation costs (0.6)

(0.2)

(1.1)

(3.5) Defined benefit settlement loss (7.2)

—

(7.2)

— VAT settlement costs —

—

—

(3.4) Other costs (0.5)

—

(0.5)

— Total earnings before income taxes $ 26.0

$ 27.1

$ 42.4

$ 43.3

Refer to Note 2 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the income statement location of non-GAAP adjustments to earnings before income taxes.

Note 2 — GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables provide a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of certain line items from the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

EBIT

Income taxes

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS GAAP — Reported $ 241.7

$ 105.2

$ 56.2

$ 26.0

$ 7.0

$ 19.0

$ 0.37 Restructuring and related costs 0.2

—

3.2

3.2

0.9

2.3

0.04 Acquisition and integration costs —

2.0

2.0

2.0

0.5

1.5

0.03 Defined benefit settlement loss —

—

—

7.2

1.9

5.3

0.10 Sun Care reformulation —

—

0.6

0.6

0.1

0.5

0.01 Other Costs —

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.4

0.01 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 241.9

$ 102.7

$ 62.5

$ 39.5

$ 10.5

$ 29.0

$ 0.56









































Adjusted Non-GAAP Constant Currency

$ 0.71



























GAAP as a percent of net sales 40.4 %

17.6 %

9.4 %

GAAP effective tax rate 26.9 %



Adjusted as a percent of net sales 40.4 %

17.2 %

10.4 %

Adjusted effective tax rate 26.5 %



Adjusted Constant Currency as a percent of net sales 41.4 %





11.5 %



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

EBIT

Income taxes

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS GAAP — Reported $ 230.1

$ 101.3

$ 41.7

$ 27.1

$ 3.9

$ 23.2

$ 0.43 Restructuring and related costs —

0.2

3.7

3.7

1.0

2.7

0.05 Acquisition and integration costs 0.5

0.6

1.1

1.1

0.2

0.9

0.02 Sun Care reformation 0.2

—

0.2

0.2

—

0.2

— Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 230.8

$ 100.5

$ 46.7

$ 32.1

$ 5.1

$ 27.0

$ 0.50



























GAAP as a percent of net sales 42.0 %

18.5 %

7.6 %

GAAP effective tax rate 14.4 %



Adjusted as a percent of net sales 42.1 %

18.3 %

8.5 %

Adjusted effective tax rate 16.0 %







Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

EBIT

Income taxes

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS GAAP — Reported $ 430.7

$ 200.9

$ 87.5

$ 42.4

$ 11.5

$ 30.9

$ 0.60 Restructuring and related costs 0.2

0.1

6.0

6.0

1.6

4.4

0.08 Acquisition and integration costs —

4.1

4.1

4.1

1.0

3.1

0.06 Defined benefit settlement loss —

—

—

7.2

1.9

5.3

0.10 Sun Care reformulation —

—

1.1

1.1

0.2

0.9

0.02 Other costs —

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.4

0.01 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 430.9

$ 196.2

$ 99.2

$ 61.3

$ 16.3

$ 45.0

$ 0.87









































Adjusted Non-GAAP Constant Currency

$ 1.07



























GAAP as a percent of net sales 40.3 %

18.8 %

8.2 %

GAAP effective tax rate 27.0 %



Adjusted as a percent of net sales 40.4 %

18.4 %

9.3 %

Adjusted effective tax rate 26.6 %



Adjusted Constant Currency as a percent of net sales 41.5 %





10.5 %



















Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

EBIT

Income taxes

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS GAAP — Reported $ 420.0

$ 198.2

$ 73.5

$ 43.3

$ 8.9

$ 34.4

$ 0.63 Restructuring and related costs —

0.2

5.9

5.9

1.6

4.3

0.08 Acquisition and integration costs 0.8

6.3

7.1

7.1

0.5

6.6

0.12 VAT settlement costs —

3.4

3.4

3.4

1.1

2.3

0.04 Sun Care reformulation 3.5

—

3.5

3.5

0.9

2.6

0.05 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 424.3

$ 188.3

$ 93.4

$ 63.2

$ 13.0

$ 50.2

$ 0.92



























GAAP as a percent of net sales 41.5 %

19.6 %

7.3 %

GAAP effective tax rate 20.5 %



Adjusted as a percent of net sales 42.0 %

18.6 %

9.2 %

Adjusted effective tax rate 20.5 %





Note 3 - Net Sales and Profit by Segment

Operations for the Company are reported via three Segments. The impact of acquisition includes the operations of Billie which was acquired in November 2021. The following tables present changes in net sales and segment profit for the second quarter and first six months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period in the prior quarter.

Net Sales Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Wet Shave

Sun and Skin Care

Feminine Care

Total Net Sales - Q2 FY22 $ 305.0





$ 183.3





$ 59.4





$ 547.7



Organic 14.0

4.6 %

27.5

15.0 %

21.0

35.4 %

62.5

11.4 % Impact of currency (10.4)

(3.4) %

(1.1)

(0.6) %

(0.3)

(0.5) %

(11.8)

(2.1) % Net Sales - Q2 FY23 $ 308.6

1.2 %

$ 209.7

14.4 %

$ 80.1

34.9 %

$ 598.4

9.3 %

Net Sales Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Wet Shave

Sun and Skin Care

Feminine Care

Total Net Sales - Q2 FY22 $ 591.1





$ 288.1





$ 131.8





$ 1,011.0



Organic 8.3

1.4 %

38.5

13.4 %

29.7

22.5 %

76.5

7.6 % Impact of Billie acquisition, net 12.0

2.0 %

—

— %

—

— %

12.0

1.2 % Impact of currency (27.5)

(4.8) %

(4.0)

(1.4) %

(0.5)

(0.4) %

(32.0)

(3.2) % Net Sales - Q2 FY23 $ 583.9

(1.4) %

$ 322.6

12.0 %

$ 161.0

22.1 %

$ 1,067.5

5.6 %

































Organic net sales were impacted in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 by the change in classification of sales from third party to intercompany as a result of the Billie acquisition in fiscal 2022. The impact of the Billie acquisition, net is calculated as Billie net third party sales from October 1, 2022 through November 30, 2022 less sales to Billie by the Company in the comparable prior year period, which totaled $12.0.

Segment Profit Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Wet Shave

Sun and Skin Care

Feminine Care

Total Segment Profit - Q2 FY22 $ 27.6





$ 42.3





$ 1.9





$ 71.8



Organic 14.6

52.9 %

(2.3)

(5.4) %

10.4

547.5 %

22.7

31.6 % Impact of currency (7.1)

(25.8) %

(0.1)

(0.2) %

(0.3)

(15.8) %

(7.5)

(10.4) % Segment Profit - Q2 FY23 $ 35.1

27.1 %

$ 39.9

(5.6) %

$ 12.0

531.7 %

$ 87.0

21.2 %

Segment Profit Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Wet Shave

Sun and Skin Care

Feminine Care

Total Segment Profit - Q2 FY22 $ 79.1





$ 46.0





$ 10.3





$ 135.4



Organic 6.4

8.1 %

7.7

16.7 %

14.2

137.9 %

28.3

20.9 % Impact of currency (15.0)

(19.0) %

(0.7)

(1.5) %

(0.7)

(6.8) %

(16.4)

(12.1) % Segment Profit - Q2 FY23 $ 70.5

(10.9) %

$ 53.0

15.2 %

$ 23.8

131.1 %

$ 147.3

8.8 %

For all tables, the impact of currency to segment profit includes both the translational and transactional currency changes during the quarter.

Note 4 - Net Debt and EBITDA

The Company reports financial results on a GAAP and adjusted basis. The tables below are used to reconcile Net Debt and Net earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP measures, to improve comparability of results between periods.



March 31,

2023

September 30,

2022 Notes payable $ 21.5

$ 19.0 Long-term debt 1,413.6

1,391.4 Gross debt $ 1,435.1

$ 1,410.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 155.2

188.7 Net Debt $ 1,279.9

$ 1,221.7



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net earnings $ 19.0

$ 23.2

$ 30.9

$ 34.4 Income tax provision 7.0

3.9

11.5

8.9 Interest expense, net 20.4

18.4

40.0

35.6 Depreciation and amortization 23.1

23.2

45.6

44.6 EBITDA $ 69.5

$ 68.7

$ 128.0

$ 123.5















Restructuring and related costs 3.2

3.7

6.0

5.9 Acquisition and integration costs 2.0

1.1

4.1

7.1 Defined benefit settlement 7.2

—

7.2

— VAT settlement costs —

—

—

3.4 Sun Care reformulation costs 0.6

0.2

1.1

3.5 Other costs 0.5

—

0.5

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 83.0

$ 73.7

$ 146.9

$ 143.4















Adjusted EBITDA Constant Currency $ 93.5





$ 161.0





Note 5 - Outlook

The following tables provide reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP measures, included within the Company's outlook for projected fiscal 2023 results:

Adjusted EPS Outlook



Fiscal 2023 GAAP EPS

$1.80 - $2.00





Restructuring and related costs approx. 0.36 Acquisition and integration costs approx. 0.13 Defined benefit settlement loss approx. 0.14 Sun Care reformulation costs approx. 0.04 Other costs approx. 0.01 Income taxes(1) approx. (0.17)





Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EPS Outlook (Non-GAAP)

$2.30 - $2.50

(1) Income tax effect of the adjustments to Fiscal 2023 GAAP EPS noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA Outlook



Fiscal 2023 GAAP Net Income approx. $90 - $105 Income tax provision approx. 32 Interest expense, net approx. 79 Depreciation and amortization approx. 91 EBITDA approx. $292 - $307





Restructuring and related costs approx. 19 Acquisition and integration costs approx. 6 Defined benefit settlement loss approx. 7 Sun Care reformulation costs approx. 2 Other costs approx. 1 Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA approx. $320 - $335

