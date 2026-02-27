Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Fireside Chat at the 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 4, 2026, at 8:40 A.M. ET. Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer and Francesca Weissman, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting for Edgewell.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,200 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company