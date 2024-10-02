Edgewell Personal Care Appoints Jessica Spence as President of North America Business

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Spence as President of its North America business, effective October 24, 2024. In this role, Spence will lead Edgewell's North American commercial business and will report directly to Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer, Rod Little commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to our team. Jessica is a seasoned and accomplished leader with an impressive brand-building and operational background, balanced with a strong track record of driving revenue and profit growth. I am confident that she will strengthen our North American business and position us as a key innovator, partner and disruptor within the industry. Jessica's expertise and results-based approach aligns perfectly with Edgewell's goals of operating with agility and becoming even more consumer-centric, all while continuing to deliver on commercial execution as we move towards the future."

Spence shared her enthusiasm about joining Edgewell, "I am honored to be joining such a dynamic, impressive and dedicated team here at Edgewell. Its roster of world class brands, which are part of so many people's lives on a daily basis, is an incredible platform for consumer-centric innovation and growth. I'm looking forward to working with the team to leverage our strong category positions and strategically create sustained growth for a bright future ahead."

Spence brings over two decades of broad commercial and operational experience in the consumer goods industry to Edgewell. She most recently served as the President of North America at Suntory Global Spirits where she delivered impressive results and improved operational agility and capabilities to deliver the strongest results of the top four major U.S. spirit companies. Prior to moving to Suntory Global Spirits, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Carlsberg Group, leading global commercial functions and achieving breakthrough growth in two emerging categories and turning around performance on core brands. Spence started her career in advertising and transitioned into marketing, holding a variety of roles, with increasing responsibility and scope, all within the consumer goods industry.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

