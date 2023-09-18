Edgewell Personal Care Named as a Connecticut Top Workplace of 2023

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been recognized as a Top Workplace of 2023 by Hearst Media Services. Based on the feedback of employees in its two Connecticut locations, the global headquarters in Shelton and manufacturing facility in Milford, Edgewell earned a place on the list due to its strong culture, focus on learning and development, iconic portfolio of brands and track record of success in market.

Connecticut Top Workplaces 2023 Award
Rod Little, Edgewell Personal Care's Chief Executive Officer stated, "At Edgewell, we are focused on the continuous elevation and improvement of our teammate experience. We aim to support and empower our teammates, not just in Connecticut, but around the world by cultivating a diverse and nurturing culture where career development is prioritized, innovation thrives and individuality is encouraged. I look forward to continuing to make Edgewell a joyful place to work and would encourage anyone currently looking for the next step in their career journey to consider Edgewell."

Being awarded a Top Workplace is based solely on employee feedback. This information was gathered though a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Edgewell Personal Care is a global team of 7,000 visionaries, doers and makers that produce products from household brand names like Schick, Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Skintimate, Playtex and more. With over 25 brands in its portfolio, the company brings joy to more than 50 countries, keeping a keen eye on efficiency and sustainability. Edgewell is also passionate about maintaining a diverse, inclusive and respectful environment where our teammates can thrive.

To learn more about Edgewell Personal Care and opportunities to join the team, visit https://edgewell.com/pages/careers.

About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide. 

About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together ™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

