Edgewell Personal Care Named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2024

Edgewell Personal Care Company

06 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

Recognized for five consecutive years, the Company achieves its highest ranking at 19 out of 600 total companies on the annual list.

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth year in a row. The annual list presented by Statista Inc. revealed the company's highest ranking yet, at 19 out of 600 total ranked organizations. Amongst the Consumer Goods organizations listed, Edgewell ranked 3rd out of 48 total companies. 

Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2024
Edgewell earned a place on the list due to its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy and the progress outlined in its FY22 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's performance in the areas of environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewell Personal Care, said, "Earning a place amongst the top 20 most responsible companies in the U.S. demonstrates our unwavering dedication to reducing our environmental impact and contributing positively to the communities we operate in. The commitment to this from our global teammates continues to inspire us to improve our approach every day. I am incredibly proud of our teams, who have pushed boundaries while living by our purpose and values. This combination of passion and purpose is why we continue to grow, improve our results, and evolve with our consumers."

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability, stated, "Edgewell is dedicated to a culture of continual improvement and making meaningful progress in how we innovate and push boundaries to achieve better outcomes. From driving our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy to launching our Together We Care corporate giving program and issuing our annual Sustainability Report that documents our progress, we continue to demonstrate progress on our commitments. I'm overjoyed to see our team's hard work recognized by Newsweek for the fifth year in a row, and I can't wait to see our progress continue as our team works to operate mindfully, sustainably, and responsibly."

The selection process reviewed 2,000 total companies and ranked 600 based on their corporate social responsibility and critical performance indicators. All companies were also evaluated based on an independent public perception survey conducted amongst 17,000 U.S. citizens, assessing their reputation for corporate social responsibility.

To view full details of Edgewell's ESG commitments through 2030, please visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability

About Sustainable Care 2030
Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is an ambitious strategy to help the company sustain and grow its business while promoting a world where people can care for themselves without harming the planet and society. This comprehensive plan unveiled in 2020, includes specific targets and commitments that cover the company's brands, operations, supply chain, workforce, and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

