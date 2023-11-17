Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the Schick® Intuition® Emerging Artist Contest

Emerging artist, Stephanie Saunders was chosen for their creative and outstanding original design. Reyna Noriega noted, "The artwork chosen displayed different women with different skin tones and body types. It felt warm and inviting and inspired a feeling of community amongst women. It achieved all the criteria of the contest, and displayed the young artists' talent and creativity, all while staying true to the brand's image and purpose."

Through this new contest focused on young emerging artists, Edgewell and its Schick® Intuition® shave brand aim to elevate their creative expression and encourage these young artists to continue their studies. This program will also support the company's People First value of 'giving back to the community' through a one-time Edgewell donation of $50,000 toward the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. As the company shares its brand platform with young, diverse artists, the activation and donation will align directly with its corporate purpose, values and behaviors .

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care said, "Our team continues to identify and act on opportunities that not only bring people joy, but also make a real difference in everyday lives. I am happy to say, this contest does just that. We are thrilled to launch a program that reflects the core of our purpose and values so closely and that will have a meaningful impact on the Stephanie's future ambitions, and we're glad to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation in these efforts."

"The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is honored to be part of highlighting creative and meaningful artwork on DG store shelves," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "We thank our partners at Edgewell for their efforts to encourage self-expression and imagination in young students through the contest and congratulate Stephanie on this exceptional recognition."

With the belief that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to a basic education, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation have a deeply rooted history of championing education initiatives. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, DGLF continues to invest in education and literacy programs increasing access, enhancing the quality of instruction and inspiring and advancing innovation. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $238 million to support literacy and learning, enabling more than 19.6 million people to achieve their goals.

