Edgewell Personal Care Recognized for Contribution to the American Red Cross Ready 365 Giving Circle

News provided by

Edgewell Personal Care Company

28 Nov, 2023, 09:19 ET

Pledge of Ongoing Support Enables Red Cross to Prepare for and Respond to Disasters

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC), based in Shelton, CT, is partnering with the American Red Cross to support Red Cross Disaster Relief and International Services as part of the Ready 365 Giving Circle, and in pursuit of Edgewell's core purpose, values and behaviors.

Ready 365 members pledge donations on an ongoing basis, in advance of major disasters, to ensure the Red Cross can respond immediately to meet the needs of those affected by disasters of all sizes—from wildfires to home fires. Red Cross services are provided to those in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income through the generosity of Red Cross donors.

"To fulfill our lifesaving mission, the Red Cross relies on the generosity of our volunteers and donors," said Richard Branigan, Interim CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. "Thanks to the support of Edgewell and other Ready 365 companies and foundations, the Red Cross can immediately respond to the needs of people affected by disasters whenever and wherever they strike."

Every year, disasters and crises impact millions of lives. Positioned within the world's most extensive humanitarian network, the Red Cross offers both relief and hope worldwide. Its International Services not only helps to reconnect families torn apart by crises but also aids in reconstructing and fortifying communities hit by disasters. Furthermore, by collaborating with health organizations to combat global diseases, the Red Cross has helped to vaccinate more than 3 billion children against measles around the world.

Edgewell Personal Care is committed to making a meaningful impact within its communities and the world, including providing assistance and humanitarian relief in times of crisis. Through its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, the company aspires to further extend its positive community impact by strategically partnering with organizations that focus on promoting people, planet and local communities. The Red Cross is well suited to help make that possible and this partnership makes it clear that the company's values extend beyond its own walls and into the greater community.

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care stated, "We at Edgewell couldn't be more proud to support the American Red Cross. One of our core principles is to act as a People First company, practicing empathy, showing authenticity, deepening relationships, and contributing to our communities wherever we can. With this partnership, we hope to deliver on all those actions, and know that this pledge will help to support caring for those affected by disasters in their time of need."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters down the street, across the country and around the world including home fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and wildfires. In Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Red Cross responds on average to three home fires each day.

The generous donations from Ready 365 members enable the Red Cross to prepare communities for disasters big and small, respond whenever and wherever disasters occur and help families during the recovery process.

About Edgewell:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. 

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Also from this source

Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the Schick® Intuition® Emerging Artist Contest

Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the Schick® Intuition® Emerging Artist Contest

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) today announced the winner of the first Emerging Artist...
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter 2023 and fiscal year ended, September 30, 2023, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.