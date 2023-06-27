Edgewell Personal Care Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

News provided by

Edgewell Personal Care Company

27 Jun, 2023, 13:44 ET

The company details progress from the previous fiscal year across its brands, supply chain, operations, people and communities

SHELTON, Conn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) released its fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the progress the company has made over the past fiscal year – from innovating products, transforming packaging and reducing its environmental footprint across its global operations to engaging with its suppliers and prioritizing people-first policies and practices.

"I am proud of the progress we have made against our commitments across all three of our sustainability pillars year-over-year," said Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a critical part of our strategic growth strategy, these commitments are enabling Edgewell to show up in market as a modern and responsible consumer goods company. Transparency of ESG commitments and showing steady progress against them is becoming increasingly more important to investors. We also notice shifts in Gen Z and Millennial consumers who increasingly want to buy from and work for organizations that share their values, and I believe we are well-positioned for success with our stakeholders."

The company and its global network of teammates are dedicated to achieving steady progress against the commitments made through its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy. In fiscal 2022, Edgewell continued to promote sustainability throughout the organization's brands, supply chain and operations and through its people and communities.

Vice President of Global Sustainability, Amy Knight, stated, "Caring for people and our planet is at the heart of everything we do. As we reflect on the progress made in the third year of our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, we're proud of the momentum we're building across our business. From delighting our consumers with new product innovation and more sustainable offerings to finding new and creative ways to conserve energy, reduce waste and engage our local communities to join us in our journey, we are making significant advancements toward our goals and ambitions. Our teammates continue to exemplify our value of 'owning it together,' and for that I am incredibly proud."

Achievements

Demonstrating progress against the priorities outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, some of Edgewell's achievements in FY22 include:

  • Continuing to make steady progress toward its 2030 packaging sustainability goals across its brand portfolio (based on FY19 baseline), including:
    • 62% progress was made toward the company's goal to make 100% of our plastic packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable
    • 85% progress was made toward the company's goal to use 100% recycled and/or certified responsibly sourced fiber for fiber packaging
  • 100% of palm oil used in products is certified sustainable either directly sourced or through some credits
  • 45% of its manufacturing facilities hold zero waste-to-landfill status
  • Reduced operational waste by 22% from FY19 baseline, exceeding its goal ahead of schedule
  • 14% reduction in GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) from FY19 baseline
  • Achieved 0.48 world-class injury rate, Edgewell's safest year on record
  • 73,000+ teammate recognition moments since 2021 through the company's InspireJOY platform
  • 29 of its global facilities implemented teammate wellness programs
  • Ranked #37 on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list

Designing with Sustainability in Mind

Across its brand portfolio and private label business, sustainability and circular design are key to their innovation and product design approach. With this in mind, in fiscal 2022, Edgewell introduced and/or expanded their product offerings to include, but not limited to:

  • Launching its newest brand, FIELDTRIP, a Gen-Z-focused, gender-inclusive skincare brand formulated with unique nature-found ingredients from around the world
  • A new version of the WILKINSON SWORD QUATTRO ESSENTIAL 4 SENSITIVE razor was launched in Europe, with a razor blade made with over 70% upcycled steel and a razor handle made with 60% recycled plastic
  • HAWAIIAN TROPIC and BANANA BOAT continued to expand their mineral-based sun care lines
  • WET ONES launched an anti-bacterial hand wipe made with soft, plant-derived fiber in the U.S.

Edgewell continues to find ways to enhance its efforts to create positive impact – to do this, the company and its brands have partnered with and supported multiple organizations to help increase their impact such as Girls Helping Girls. Period., Women's Earth Alliance, Keep America Beautiful, the Arbor Day Foundation, and Out and Equal, to name a few.

To view the full report, with more details about the company's progress against its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy and commitments, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability/

About Edgewell
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Also from this source

Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Edgewell Personal Care Announced as One of USA Today's 'America's Climate Leaders' in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.