Edgewell Personal Care Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report

The Company Discloses Its Progress From the 2023 Fiscal Year Across Its Business and Functions

SHELTON, Conn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has released its fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report, which details the sustainability progress the company has made over the past year in its efforts to enable the business to 'Move Forward'. The report outlines key actions and progress in advancing the Company's Sustainable Care 2030 commitments across its brands, operations and supply chain, as well as through supporting its teammates and communities around the world.

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care stated, "With the launch of this year's report, I continue to have an optimistic outlook on our company's growth strategy and sustainability journey. I am pleased to say that our business continues to deliver consistent, structural top-line growth, fueled by a stronger portfolio of brands and underpinned by the strides we have made across brand building, product innovation, retail execution and eCommerce activation. Sustainability is one of the most important topics facing our global future and equally important is the vibrant culture and people that make up our organization. Being named as the Forbes #2 Best Midsize Company to work for in America, we take our Purpose, Values and Behaviors seriously and continue to live by them and work together to make our community a positive and supportive one. By continually striving to work toward our sustainability commitments throughout the business and wherever possible, we demonstrate our dedication and commitment to doing our small part to care for our planet and I am confident that Edgewell will continue to make progress moving forward."

In fiscal 2023, Edgewell continued to drive progress in advancing its sustainability objectives, which can be seen through its highlights and recognition:

Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic in packaging in razors and blades segment by 55.8% versus FY19 baseline 1 , exceeding its 50% reduction goal ahead of schedule

Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic in disposable razor handles by 22.9% versus 50% reduction goal against FY19 baseline 2

8% reduction in virgin petroleum-based plastic feminine care products versus FY19 baseline 2

Used 85.9% recycled and/or certified responsibly sourced fiber for fiber- and paper-based packaging across its product portfolio

100% certified sustainable palm oil directly sourced and through credits for use in our products

Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 23.5% versus FY19 baseline (Scope 1 and 2)

Exceeded its 10% energy reduction goal by 2030 ahead of schedule, reducing energy use by 11.3% against FY19 baseline

Achieved its 5% water reduction goal by 2030 ahead of schedule, reducing water use by 5.2% against FY19 baseline

Achieved 0.68 world-class injury rate

Donated ~US$1.5M through charitable giving throughout FY23

through charitable giving throughout FY23 45,250 InspireJOY recognition moments awarded by teammates and managers in FY23, and more than 118,000 recognition moments since FY21 when the program launched

54% women representation across our global workforce

Recognition

Ranked one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista for the fifth year running. In 2024, we rose to #19 overall — and #3 in our industry

Recognized as a Climate Leader in America in USA Today's ranking of American companies that have achieved the greatest reductions in core GHG emissions intensity

Ranked #2 out of 400 companies listed on Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers in 2024 — our first time being listed and a testament to our commitment to being a people-first employer

Featured on Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list as well as their America's Greatest Workplaces for Women ranking in 2024

Named as a Connecticut Top Workplace of 2023 by Hearst Media Services, based on a survey of teammate experiences and sentiment

Edgewell also continued to make notable advancements through product and packaging innovation. Its sun care brand, Banana Boat, launched a disruptive packaging innovation in the sunscreen category – the Banana Boat 360 Coverage Sunscreen Mist. The new suncare innovation features a reusable sprayer,3 with corresponding refill bottles that contain 25% post consumer recycled (PCR) plastic4 and are recyclable where recycling facilities exist.5

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability said, "At Edgewell, we are dedicated to Moving Forward. Throughout FY23, our passionate teammates across the globe have continued to bring this sentiment to life — whether through evolving products that inspire moments of consumer joy or embracing opportunities to reduce waste, emissions, energy use and water consumption. I am so proud to see how engaged our teammates are in pushing our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy onward, collectively delivering progress against our goals, ambitions and vision. I am proud of what we've accomplished so far, and know we have a bright future ahead of us on our sustainability journey."

To read the full report, please visit Edgewell.com/SustainabilityReport23.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

1 Baseline includes primary and secondary packaging data made available to us, excluding acquired brands (CREMO and BILLIE), multi-pack eCommerce and Club store packaging in which products are packed or presented and packaging utilized by our Solingen facility.

2 In FY23, we enhanced our packaging data collection capabilities and adjusted where new information was made available to us, which included corrections to data previously reported. These data corrections are reflected in our FY23 progress reporting. Additionally, we have standardized and adjusted our approach to reporting on our virgin petroleum-based plastic related goals to more clearly communicate our reduction progress.

3 Can be used up to 14 times.

4 Excludes cap, sprayer and label

5 Bottles and refill caps are recyclable where facilities exist; the sprayers are not.

