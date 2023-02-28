Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Presentation at the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it will present at the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday March 7, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. ET. Dan Sullivan, CFO and President, Europe and Latin America and Chris Gough, VP Investor Relations and Treasury will be presenting for Edgewell.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and

o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

