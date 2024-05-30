Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Presentation from the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Edgewell Personal Care Company

May 30, 2024, 11:31 ET

SHELTON, Conn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Tuesday June 4, 2023, at 3:45 P.M. CEST (9:45 A.M. ET) Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dan Sullivan, CFO and President, Europe and Latin America will be presenting for Edgewell. 

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

