Edgewell Personal Care's Banana Boat Named a Finalist in Nature Category of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas

Research has shown that up to 99% of sea turtles have been born female - a result of rising sand temperatures, which determines the sex of offspring during incubation1. With this is in mind, Banana Boat set out to help support the conservation of sea turtles in specific regions of Colombia. The team partnered with The Colombian Sea Turtle Conservation Program and VML to create the first natural domes aimed at regulating sand temperatures on beaches. The innovation aims to create ideal conditions, with domes achieving a temperature 4° C lower than that externally, in hopes of achieving an even proportion of female and male newborn sea turtle hatchlings.

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability stated, "At Edgewell, we view sustainability as a journey and we're proud of the advancements we're making toward our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, which includes doing our small part to help care for our planet. We're committed to creating positive impact through our brands and this recognition is a testament to the innovative and inspiring work being led by our Banana Boat team and local partners."

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcases 50 winners, 127 finalists, and 172 honorable mentions—with health, education, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across various categories that include climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. This year, several new categories were added, including beauty and fashion, health products, health services, materials, and science and technology. The 2024 awards feature entries from across the globe, including the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and Madagascar.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

About The World Changing Ideas Award

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

1Sources: Moncada F. G., Azanza J., & Nodarse G. (2020). Sea turtles and climate change in Cuba. Cub: Environment and Development, 11(20). https://cmad.ama.cu/index.php/cmad/article/view/156

Blechschmidt, J., Wittmann, M. J., & Blüml, C. (2020). Climate change and green sea turtle sex ratio—preventing possible extinction. Genes, 11(5), 588. https://doi.org/10.3390/genes11050588

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company