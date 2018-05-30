Edible® Adds A Fun Twist To A Classic Treat With Its Latest Launch: Edible® Donuts

With irresistibly sweet toppings like colorful chocolate "glaze," sweet sprinkles, caramelized hazelnut crunch, delicious coconut shavings and almonds, there is an Edible® Donut for everyone! Available for purchase by the single donut, half dozen or dozen, these new crisp and crunchy delights are the perfect on-the-go treat, indulgent afternoon pick-me-up snack or even a unique gift offering for just about any occasion. To sweeten the deal, Edible® is celebrating the launch in tandem with National Donut Day on June 1st by offering guests a free Edible® Donut to enjoy in all store locations nationwide! Additionally, Edible® is hosting a BOGO offer from June 2-6, where guests buying a single, half a dozen or full dozen of Edible® Donuts will receive another one of equal or lesser value for free!

"At Edible®, our mission is spreading goodness through providing our guests with meaningful experiences made with fresh products, and the launch of the Edible® Donut is our newest way of doing so," said Tariq Farid, founder and CEO of Edible®. "Crafting a donut-shaped, chocolate-dipped apple treat is our unique twist on a nostalgic indulgence that our guests can enjoy without total sweet treat guilt. This launch is also a big moment for our brand as it is the first product we're launching as we pivot from being a gifting entity to more of a treats-centric brand that also has gift items. We are very excited to offer our guests another great way to treat themselves, celebrate with friends and gift loved ones this summer and beyond!"

In the spirit of creating an ultimately enjoyable and memorable experience, New Yorkers are invited to pop over to The Oculus on Church Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they can expect to be wowed by an 18-foot Edible® Donut Tree and delicious free samples throughout the day.

In conjunction with Edible®'s evolution towards being more of a treats-centric brand, not just gifting, Edible® Donuts is the first product launch under the Edible is Loveible campaign and the only product of its kind in the marketplace. Handcrafted and made fresh daily at local stores, they will be available online and in-store for pick up or delivery all summer long! For more information on Edible® and locations please visit www.edible.com, or stop in your nearest store location.

About Edible®

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible International, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com or through any local Edible® store.

