ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements ®, an innovative e-commerce retail hub and modern gifting destination under the Edible Brands® portfolio, today announced a delicious new spin on its signature fruit arrangements for a limited time. Available now exclusively at Edible stores across the U.S. and Canada, new candy arrangements pair Edible's handcrafted fruit bouquets with beloved Mars favorites – including pastel-colored M&M'S milk chocolate candies and SKITTLES candies – bringing together freshness and fun in one vibrant, ready-to-gift experience.

Edible Arrangements® Partners with Mars to Put a Playful Spin on Its Iconic Fruit Bouquets

For the first time, Edible's fruit arrangements are presented in specially designed candy-filled bases featuring M&M'S and SKITTLES, turning the container itself into part of the celebration. The colorful candies create a vibrant foundation for each bouquet, adding an extra pop of personality and a surprise element that invites sharing, scooping and savoring long after the fruit has been enjoyed.

Perfect for celebrating milestones, brightening someone's day or simply showing up with something sweet, the collection makes it easy for customers to step into the season with energy and intention. In addition to the candy arrangements, shoppers can explore curated bundles featuring Edible's baked goods including cheesecakes, brownies, cupcakes and cookies, alongside fresh flowers and balloons, offering even more ways to celebrate and make life sweeter. The collaboration marks a playful evolution for the brand, delivering an unexpected twist on a classic while tapping into the cultural nostalgia and enduring popularity of Mars candy.

"As customers step into a season filled with color, celebration and connection, we wanted to create something that feels joyful, giftable and easy to share," said Angela Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Edible Brands. "At Edible, we're always looking for new ways to help customers arrange meaningful moments and show up for the people who matter most. This collection brings together our signature fruit arrangements with candies people know and love in a way that feels fresh, playful and undeniably fun."

Edible's fruit arrangements are perfect for celebrations year-round – from birthdays and graduations to spring get-togethers and just-because moments that deserve something sweet. The collection can be ordered online or at local Edible stores.

To learn more and see the full collection, visit edible.com .

