Edible Just Bloomed Its Newest Bundle With Roses And Treats

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Edible Floral Value Bundles are a great bang for your buck, offering a beautiful bouquet of roses in combination with a delicious edible treat, a package you can't get anywhere else. The five different options cater to your every need, – from anniversaries, birthdays or just because – and are available for only $49.99 each. The best part, you are able to get the bundles delivered same day.

"When designing gifts, we always want to offer a great value for our customers at a variety of price points," said Heather Schlesinger, VP of Marketing for Edible. "The new Edible Value Bundles are not only delicious and beautiful, but also priced right at $49.99, for customers who want a gift under $50."

Options include:

Fresher Than Ever Roses & Mixed Fruit – Lively and uplifting in beautiful blush tones, the Fresher Than Ever Roses and Alstroemeria FruitFlower® bouquet adds a fresh breath of spring with six hand-selected pieces of chocolate-dipped fruit.

Charming Cheesecake & Rose Bouquet – Like sending a slice of cheesecake, only sweeter, this bundle with a bright, blushing bouquet is packed with fresh roses and Alstromeria lilies plus a signature Edible cheesecake on the side.

Mixed Fruit & Fresh Roses Gift Bundle – Take the guesswork out of gifting with this bouquet of roses and Alstroemeria FruitFlower® bouquet. It includes three hand-selected pieces of chocolate-dipped fruit to make snacking feel deliciously indulgent.

Brownie & Rose Bouquet Bundle – Decadent brownies and blushing roses make for a dose of chocolate, ooey-gooey indulgence paired with a breathtaking blend of roses and Alstromeria lilies.

Premium Cookies & Roses FruitFlower® Bouquet – Ravishing roses meet vibrant lilies in a stunning floral arrangement that complements a half dozen Celebration cookies, offering a bouquet to sweeten a wide range of occasions.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

