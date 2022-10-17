Edible Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 24.40 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The edible oil market size is expected to grow by USD 24.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is driving the edible oil market growth. However, factors such as distribution challenges may challenge market growth.
Use our detailed report analysis and insights for effective decision-making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report
Edible Oil Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Foodservice - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food processor - size and forecast 2021-2026
Edible Oil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the benefits of organic edible oils. China and India are the key countries for the edible oil market in APAC.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
Adani Group, American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Marico Ltd., The Adams Group Inc., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of these vendors are listed below:
- Adani Group - The company offers oils ranging from soya, rice bran, groundnut, mustard, cottonseed, and functional oils.
- American Vegetable Oils Inc. - The company offers edible oil such as vegetable oil, canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, and many more.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean, canola, peanut, sunflower, coconut, palm oil, and many more.
- Aveno NV - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as sunflower seed oil, fish oil, and many more.
- Bunge Ltd. - The company offers softseed and tropical oils, such as palm, coconut, shea, and source plant-based oils.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers a comprehensive range of oils such as refined sunflower oil, olive oil of various origins, and specifically designed solutions for frying and salad applications.
- COFCO Corp. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and many more.
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of edible oil such as frying and spraying oils, powdered oils, stir-fry oil, lubricating oil, and many more.
- Marico Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as Saffola gold, Saffola active, Saffola tatsy, Saffola total, and many more.
- The Adams Group Inc. - The company offers a wide range of edible oil such as organic palm oil, organic soyabean oil, organic coconut oil, organic canola, organic high-oleic oil, and many more.
Related Reports
Virgin Coconut Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The virgin coconut oil market share is expected to increase by USD 816.95 million from 2021 to 2026.
Coriander Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The coriander oil market share is expected to increase by USD 33.05 million from 2021 to 2026.
|
Edible Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 24.40 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adani Group, American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Marico Ltd., and The Adams Group Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food processor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adani Group
- American Vegetable Oils Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Aveno NV
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- COFCO Corp.
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- The Adams Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/edible-oilmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article