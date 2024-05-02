Edible® Welcomes Tech Strategist Faraz Iqbal as Chief Technology Officer

Iqbal to Spearhead Digital Transformation as Edible® Celebrates 25 Years of Gifting Excellence

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, an innovative e-commerce hub uniquely supported by locally owned brick-and-mortar locations across the globe, today announced the appointment of Faraz Iqbal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience and expertise in technology, operations and franchise growth, Iqbal is poised to amplify Edible's dynamic e-commerce platforms and in-store retail technology to create memorable experiences for customers.

Faraz Iqbal, Chief Technology Officer, Edible

At Edible, Iqbal will leverage his extensive experience to curate seamless, personal and impactful experiences that empower customers to elevate how they celebrate life moments. His appointment comes at an ideal time as Edible continues to enhance its e-commerce platform and advance its next-generation digital initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Faraz to our team and embrace his perspective as we undergo significant digital transformations," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible. "I am eager to work alongside him to ensure that Edible's innovations in online and in-store retail technology continue to set industry standards and delight our customers."

Iqbal is Edible's newest executive hire, reporting directly to President Somia Farid Silber. In this new role, he will oversee the comprehensive management of Edible's e-commerce platform and store technologies, ensuring integrated operations and innovative enhancements across digital and physical retail environments. Additionally, he will be responsible for corporate IT and security and will lead engineering, infrastructure and architecture initiatives to support the brand's ongoing growth and digital transformation.

Before joining Edible, Iqbal served as the Senior Vice President of Global Services at Zilliant, a leading tech company in Price Optimization and Revenue Management. He has also held the position of COO at Naranga, where his team was ranked second in Franchise Online Technology Services by Entrepreneur Magazine. His strategic vision has profoundly impacted the technology frameworks within the franchising sector, making him a pivotal addition to the Edible team.

"I am thrilled to join a company like Edible, which has revolutionized the gifting industry with its innovative approach to technology, actively creating memorable moments for people," said Iqbal. "My goal is to continue leveraging technology innovation to grow and transform the business.

Iqbal holds a master's degree in international business from Fairfield University and a bachelor's degree in management information systems from Pace University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and an alumnus of the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020.

About Edible

Founded in 1999, Edible® has revolutionized the gifting industry, uniquely leveraging the synergistic power of an innovative e-commerce hub and locally owned brick-and-mortar locations across the globe. Edible's platform seamlessly blends the convenience of online shopping with a vast retail footprint that services over 80% of U.S. households within an hour. Expanding beyond its iconic fruit arrangements, Edible has a range of offerings, including delectable dessert boards, cookies, brownies, cakes, farm-fresh flowers and more – perfect for every celebratory occasion and any treat-yourself moment. For more information, visit edible.com.

