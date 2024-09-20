Edifier Announces Opening of SoundStudio Showroom in New York

Edifier, a leading audio brand, is thrilled to introduce its cutting-edge audio products to the American market with a pop-up showroom, allowing customers to explore and experience the latest innovations in audio technology firsthand.

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the renowned audio brand, is set to open its SOUNDSTUDIO pop-up showroom in New York City from September 21 to September 28, 2024. Located at 545 W 23rd St, New York, the event will showcase Edifier's flagship products, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience top-tier audio equipment.

SOUNDSTUDIO by EDIFIER. Join us at our exclusive showroom from September 21 to September 28 at 545 W 23rd St, NYC.

Visitors will have a chance to explore a wide range of Edifier products, including Planar Magnetic Headphones (STAX SPIRIT S10, S5, S3), Earbuds (NeoDots, NeoBuds Pro 2), Over-ear Headphones (WH950NB, W830NB, W800BT Pro), Table Speakers (D32, D12, MP230), 2.0 Speakers (R1280DB, S1000W, S3000MKII), and the Q Series Speakers (QR65, QD35, QS30). This carefully curated lineup is designed to cater to different audio preferences, from high-fidelity listening to immersive soundscapes.

Edifier is hosting this event to highlight its audio products and further solidify its position as a leader in the American audio market, offering attendees the chance to engage with the brand, share their "Passion for Sound," and be among the first to experience the brand's innovative audio solutions.

The showroom will feature Edifier's latest state-of-the-art speakers and headphones in a stylish studio space, allowing visitors to experience their performance and design in real-life settings. This immersive environment will enable the American public to appreciate Edifier's meticulous attention to audio quality and design, while fostering a friendly atmosphere for social gatherings and hands-on testing of the Edifier audio range.

The event will include special appearances from NBA, NFL, and AFL stars, including Edifier W830NB ambassadors Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers) and Donte DiVincenzo (New York Knicks), Tyrod Taylor (New York Jets) and Tyler Nubin (New York Giants). Attendees will have the opportunity to see how Edifier's W830NB headphones play a vital role in keeping these sports stars connected to their passion for sound.

Attendees will not only have the chance to experience Edifier's cutting-edge products but will also be treated to exclusive giveaways. Prizes include W800BT Plus headphones, W320TN earbuds, MP100 Plus speakers, NeoBuds Pro 2, W830NB headphones, and the Comfo Run series.

Frank He, Marketing Director at Edifier, stated "Edifier are delighted to be holding this event in New York. The event is crucial for showcasing the company's leading products and innovative technology. The presence of the AFL, NFL and NBA stars discussing their use of the Edifier W830NB headphones reinforces Edifier's status as a top contender in the consumer audio market."

There are many surprises to explore throughout the week! Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to meet your favorite athletes and experience EDIFIER's cutting-edge audio technology firsthand. More highlights and sidelights will be detailed on the Edifier global Instagram account (@edifier_global).

Full Event Schedule:

Sep 21st : Kick off the week with our Grand Opening, featuring electrifying beats by DJ Leisan Valieva.

: Kick off the week with our Grand Opening, featuring electrifying beats by DJ Leisan Valieva. Sept 22nd : Get close with Tyrod Taylor of the New York Jets at an exclusive Meet and Greet.

: Get close with Tyrod Taylor of the New York Jets at an exclusive Meet and Greet. Sept 23rd : Get close with Tyler Nubin of the New York Giants at an exclusive Meet and Greet.

: Get close with of the New York Giants at an exclusive Meet and Greet. Sept 24th : Join us for an incredible appearance with Jared McCain of the 76ers and Donte DiVincenzo of the New York Knicks!

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

SOURCE Edifier