EDIFIER Proudly Announces New True Wireless Earbuds - NeoDots

Hybrid Driver Units (Balanced Armature and 10mm dynamic drivers) combine with digital signal processing and active crossover to deliver superior and balanced sound with high resolution and low distortion and extends the noise cancellation depth to -48dB.

Featuring Bluetooth V5.4, the NeoDots support multipoint connection, allowing instant switching between music, videos and calls on 2 different devices simultaneously.

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the NeoDots True Wireless earbuds featuring a hybrid driver unit combined with a digital signal processor for the optimum in sound quality.

The combination of dynamic drivers and balanced armature drivers in audio equipment allows a broad frequency response, where dynamic drivers effectively manage low frequencies, delivering deep and rich bass, whilst the balanced armature drivers handle mid and high frequencies ensuring clear and detailed treble. This synergy results in a well-rounded sound profile that enhances the listening experience across different music genres and audio content.

The digital signal processor (DSP) enhances audio quality by optimizing balance and clarity, while the active crossover efficiently divides the audio signal into distinct frequency bands—sending low frequencies to the dynamic driver and mid/high frequencies to the balanced armature (BA) driver. This dual-driver arrangement gives superior sound quality, offering improved clarity, detail, and an overall balanced listening experience.

Premium Quality Sound

Experience exceptional audio performance with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. The hybrid driver units, which include balanced armature and 10mm dynamic drivers, work in tandem with advanced digital signal processing and an active crossover to deliver superior sound quality. Additionally, support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs ensures a versatile and accurate listening experience across various devices.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Advanced noise cancelling technology enhances the listening experience by extending the depth of noise cancellation to -48dB thus minimizing unwanted ambient sounds. With multiple noise cancellation modes available, you can easily adapt to different scenarios, ensuring optimal audio clarity whether you're in a busy, noisy city, or a quiet home environment.

Powerful Battery Life

Enjoy up to 17 hours of playtime on a single charge, with an impressive total of 56 hours when utilizing the charging case. A 15-minute charge provides an additional 5 hours of use.

Crystal Clear Calls

AI algorithms enhance the performance of earbuds by focusing on specific sound sources, like a user's voice, while filtering out background noise. This results in clearer and more accurate audio during hands-free calls, ensuring that conversations are easily intelligible even in noisy environments.

Bluetooth v5.4

Bluetooth® V5.4 enhances seamless audio streaming with a stable connection and its multipoint connection feature enables users to effortlessly switch between music, videos and calls on two devices simultaneously, making it convenient for multitasking and enhancing the overall user experience.

Low Latency Gaming Experience

The 80ms low latency audio in gaming mode ensures that sound effects and in-game actions are synchronized in real time, providing a more immersive and responsive gaming experience. This minimal delay allows gamers to react swiftly to audio cues, enhancing gameplay and overall performance during competitive scenarios.

Easy To Use

Featuring a press control design to avoid accidental touch and with wearing detection, the earbuds pause music when taken off and resume playback when put on.

Compatible with EDIFIER ConneX app for additional functions: personalize control settings, customize your EQ, and more.

Price & Availability: The Edifier NeoDots is available for $129.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com.

