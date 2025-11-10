Edimakor Black Friday Deal: Get 70% Off to Unlock the Future of AI Creation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw Edimakor, the AI-powered creative software trusted by millions of creators worldwide, has officially launched its biggest sale of the year — the Black Friday Event! Running from November 6 to December 7, 2025, this limited-time promotion gives users the chance to unlock the power of professional-grade AI creation tools with discounts of up to 70% off.

Edimakor Black Friday Deal

Whether you're a filmmaker, marketer, educator, or hobbyist, this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to gain lifetime access to Edimakor's most advanced AI video editing features — all at an unbeatable price.

Massive Savings on Flagship and Combo Plans

Edimakor's Black Friday Event offers exclusive deals across its most popular tools and packages, ensuring every creator can find the right fit for their needs.

Flagship Perpetual Plan (65% OFF)

Get the Edimakor Video Editor Perpetual Plan at 65% off — now including:

10,000 AI Credits

All Creative Assets

30+ AI Features (Image/Text-to-Video, AI Avatar, AI Video Translator in 130+ languages, Auto Subtitles & Text-to-Speech)

4K Watermark-Free Export

With this plan, creators can enjoy unlimited editing potential and lifetime access to cutting-edge tools — perfect for producing cinematic-quality videos and professional social media content.

Premium Combo Packages

Take your creativity further with these all-in-one bundles:

Edimakor Video Editor Perpetual Plan + 2,000 Free AI Credits — $69.95

Edimakor Video Editor Yearly Plan + 2,000 Free AI Credits — $49.95

Each combo includes over 100 advanced video editing features, 30+ AI tools, creative assets, watermark-free 4K HD output, and AI-powered video enhancement tools — everything you need to create, polish, and share videos effortlessly.

AI Credit Special Offers

Power up your creative projects with discounted AI Credit Plans:

10,000 AI Credits/Month — 65% Off

100,000 AI Credits/Year — 58% Off

These credits can be used for Edimakor's full range of AI features, including AI Image Generation, Video Creation, Avatar Animation, and Translation, making this the best time to stock up for future projects.

Don't Miss Out — Limited Time Only!

All offers are valid only during the event period (Nov 6 – Dec 7, 2025). Once it's over, these prices are gone for good.

Visit the official Edimakor website now to grab your deal and invest in your creative future at a once-in-a-lifetime price!

About Edimakor

Edimakor is an all-in-one AI creative software designed to make video, image, and audio production simple, fast, and accessible. With over 30 AI-powered features, it helps both beginners and professionals craft high-quality content effortlessly. From AI video generation and translation to sound design, avatars, and image creation, Edimakor empowers creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life.

Stay connected with Edimakor:

