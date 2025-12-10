Edimakor's Christmas Celebration Big Sale: Buy One, Get One Free!
Dec 10, 2025, 15:17 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, HitPaw Edimakor, the leading global AI-powered creative platform, is excited to announce its Christmas Celebration Sale — a limited-time event packed with exclusive offers to elevate your creative abilities. From professional video editing to advanced AI generation — users can now unlock premium tools at unbeatable holiday prices. Whether you're a content creator, educator, business professional, or someone eager to explore AI creativity — this is the perfect moment to upgrade your toolkit.
Time-Limited Offers
1. Up to 60% Off on Annual & Lifetime Plans
Unlock a full year— or even lifetime —of advanced AI editing tools at a fraction of the cost. These plans give users everything needed to produce high-quality, studio-ready videos from their desktop.
- Edimakor Video Editor 1-Year Subscription: Only $29.97 (
$74.93)
- Edimakor Video Editor Lifetime License: Only $41.97 (
$104.93)
Plans include:
- Access to 10+ top AI models including Veo 3.1, Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast, Sora 2 Pro, Sora 2, Vidu, Hailuo, Wan, etc.
- 20+ AI tools for image, audio, and video creation
- 130+ language video translation for global accessibility
- Auto subtitles, text-to-speech, 4K exports, and more…
These offers allow creators to produce professional videos without the high cost of traditional software.
2. Buy One, Get One Free – Premium Bundle
For users who want a complete recording and editing solution - this holiday bundle delivers unmatched value.
Edimakor Video Editor + Edimakor Screen Recorder: $69.95 (
$194.92)
This bundle provides a seamless creative workflow — record your screen, then instantly enhance, edit, and export with AI-powered tools.
3. AI Credits Packs – 60% Off
Designed for heavy creators and professionals who rely on AI for high-volume projects.
- 10,000 AI Credits (1 Month) – 60% off
- 100,000 AI Credits (1 Year) – 60% off
Credit Packs Include:
- Access to 10+ top AI models
- 20+ AI creation tools
- Free Face Swapper usage
- 130+ language video translation
These packs ensure you always have enough power to run advanced AI tasks smoothly.
4. Christmas Prize Draw – Win Free Credits & Coupons
Join the holiday giveaway for a chance to win exciting rewards—no purchase required.
- 50 AI Credits – Free
- 300 AI Credits – Free
- 500 AI Credits – Free
- 35% off coupon for a 1-year Edimakor Video Editor license
- 45% off coupon for a 1-year Edimakor Video Editor license
Entering is easy—just submit your email and instantly join the draw.
About Edimakor
Edimakor is an all-in-one creative production platform powered by advanced AI technologies. It simplifies video editing, AI generation, screen recording, and audio processing through intuitive, beginner-friendly tools. Edimakor's mission is to democratize professional content creation - empowering every creator, educator, business user, or storyteller to turn ideas into compelling visual content with ease.
