eDiscovery Innovator Jennifer Hamilton Joins HaystackID to Expand Global Client Advisory

Hamilton's addition comes on the heels of HaystackID's recent merger with NightOwl Global, a worldwide leader in the delivery of corporate law department enterprise data services. The merger, funded by Quad-C Management, Inc., is HaystackID's fourth major investment since April 2018. It combines two high-performing and complementary companies, creating a complete suite of legal discovery services for corporate legal departments and law firms. The merger strengthens the firm's expertise in cybersecurity, compliance, corporate discovery management and secure remote review, and significantly expands its Global Client Advisory. Hamilton will work closely with Andrea Wallack, president of HaystackID, to continue to grow the Enterprise Managed Solutions Group, the company's specialized offerings for corporations and law firms wishing to transform their business of law practices.

"I have known Jenny for many years and her knowledge of and passion for HaystackID underscores our commitment to invest in the very best talent in the industry," said Wallack. "Her expertise will be key as we continue to expand the suite of services available to our clients through the Global Advisory Group."

Hamilton has extensive experience in data privacy, electronic records management, investigations and litigation. She is a widely respected innovator in the industry for her disciplined approach at building compliance and discovery programs and cross-border data transfer protocols. An industry thought leader, she serves as co-chair of the Corporate Counsel Committee for The Sedona Conference Working Group 6 on Data Protection & eDiscovery, and serves as faculty for the Federal Judicial Conference, training 60 federal judges on digital discovery issues.

"I am excited to be a part of the continued growth at HaystackID," said Hamilton. "Our core clients are large organizations with complex discovery management needs, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Andrea and other members of the team to meet those demands in the most cost-effective and efficient way."

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms from North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white glove customer service. For more information about its suite of services, go to HaystackID.com.

