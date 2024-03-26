HaystackID® Launches the M365 with HaystackID Suite to Maximize Microsoft 365® Investments

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, today announced the launch of the M365 with HaystackID Suite, a comprehensive offering designed to help organizations unlock Microsoft 365's full potential for enhanced productivity, collaboration, and security. The M365 with HaystackID Suite helps organizations migrate, organize, protect, ready, and discover with Microsoft 365 by leveraging a range of services and solutions for archive migration, records management, data loss prevention and data classification, Microsoft Copilot readiness, and more.

Organizations can use the M365 with HaystackID Suite with HaystackID's Global Advisory practice, which organizes specialized industry experts and teams into practices that help clients purposely plan, assess, report, and manage complex and critical tasks, projects, and programs. Global Advisory supports business-critical and risk-significant requirements and opportunities by providing dedicated practices in cyber discovery and incident response, privacy and compliance, information governance (enterprise risk management), and enterprise managed solutions. Complemented by HaystackID Discovery Intelligence and HaystackID Core®, HaystackID Global Advisory provides expert advisory for next-generation discovery.

Building on a dedicated practice that transforms how businesses leverage Microsoft 365, the M365 with HaystackID Suite reflects HaystackID's commitment to developing tailor-made solutions that align with each organization's unique business processes. HaystackID's Global Advisory experts complement the services offered through the M365 with HaystackID Suite and work closely with clients to assess their specific needs and develop customized strategies for optimal Microsoft 365 utilization.

"We're going beyond mere software implementation; our dedicated practice understands and aligns with each organization's unique business processes and provides custom solutions to transform how they operate," said Nate Latessa, Executive Vice President of Advisory Services at HaystackID. "With this targeted approach, organizations get more value from their data while strengthening compliance, increasing security, and driving seamless cross-team collaboration."

Key offerings within the M365 with HaystackID Suite include:

M365 Archive Migration: Improves data accessibility and compliance by migrating data from legacy systems to modern platforms like Microsoft 365.

Improves data accessibility and compliance by migrating data from legacy systems to modern platforms like Microsoft 365. M365 Records Management Workshop: Provides a comprehensive solution for managing records in Microsoft 365, integrating enhanced security measures, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Provides a comprehensive solution for managing records in Microsoft 365, integrating enhanced security measures, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. M365 Data Loss Prevention and Data Classification: Safeguards sensitive information and ensures data integrity across various locations using Microsoft 365 Purview.

Safeguards sensitive information and ensures data integrity across various locations using Microsoft 365 Purview. M365 Copilot Readiness Program : Guides companies to securely adopt and integrate Microsoft Copilot and SharePoint Premium into their business environment.

: Guides companies to securely adopt and integrate Microsoft Copilot and SharePoint Premium into their business environment. M365 Purview eDiscovery Training and Playbook: Offers practical training and structured playbooks to effectively leverage eDiscovery tools within Microsoft 365 Purview.

"HaystackID's distinction lies in our holistic approach, where we offer not only the technical expertise to migrate, manage, and protect data but also prepare organizations for the future with our advanced eDiscovery training and playbooks," said Matt Miller, Senior Vice President of Information Governance and Data Privacy at HaystackID. "We ensure that investments in Microsoft 365 yield tangible benefits while maintaining the highest data security and compliance standards."

For more information about the M365 with HaystackID Suite and how HaystackID can help solve unique legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber event needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by its proprietary platform, ReviewRight®. Repeatedly recognized as one of the world's most trusted legal industry providers by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery, enterprise solutions, and legal and compliance offerings to leading companies and legal practices around the world. HaystackID offers highly curated and customized offerings while prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about how HaystackID can help solve unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com .

