EdisonLearning Earns 1EdTech Data Privacy Certification for Digital Learning Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education, has earned the coveted 1EdTech Data Privacy Certification for its eSchoolware™ digital learning platform, which includes eCourses of more than 150 different core and elective courses in grades 6-12, as well as over 30 career technical education courses and dual enrollment courses from over 475 accredited colleges and universities across the continental U.S.

"Adherence to data privacy protocols is essential," said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning, "and EdisonLearning is proud that our commitment to data privacy and developing innovative education solutions meets the education industry's standards as established and recognized by1EdTech."

For providers to obtain certification, 1EdTech uses rigorous testing programs to ensure that products are certified compliant with specific standards and features of the standards.

"By demonstrating that our products meet stringent requirements for secure storage and handling of sensitive data, EdisonLearning affirms our commitment to compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and well as reaffirms our appreciation for the trust and transparency shown to us by our school and district partners," Mr. Jackson said.

1EdTech is a non-profit educational technology community whose mission is to power learner potential by fostering the evolution of an open, trusted, and innovative education technology and digital credentials ecosystem.

Since its inception, EdisonLearning has delivered comprehensive educational content, resources, and support that help their partners meet diverse learners where they are. The company believes that each child in every home, community, and school deserves every chance to succeed.

EdisonLearning's 1EdTech Certification can be found at: eSchoolware Platform | IMS Global.

