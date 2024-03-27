EditCo Bio and Telegraph Hill Partners Acquire Synthego's Engineered Cell Solutions Business to Enable Cellular Research

EditCo is focused on the development and manufacture of highly optimized CRISPR guide RNA designs and edited cells for the global cell biology and gene therapy research markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EditCo Bio, Inc. announced that it has launched its business with the acquisition of Synthego's engineered cell solutions and enhanced guide RNA business. Borne from Synthego's cell engineering expertise, EditCo is uniquely positioned to deliver edited cells and highly optimized guide RNA designs for the rapidly expanding CRISPR market. EditCo will operate as an independent business with financing and support from life sciences investment firm Telegraph Hill Partners.

EditCo Bio Company

EditCo will offer researchers simple one-click access to high-quality engineered cells with guaranteed edits in their desired targets, minimizing time and effort spent in experiments. By ushering in unprecedented predictability in biology, EditCo lays the foundation for rapid outcomes in basic biology and cell and gene therapy research. As an independent entity, EditCo will have the flexibility to invest in and scale up its capabilities to best meet the needs of its global customers. The company plans to launch new products and services, expand commercial operations and continue to build on its leadership position in cell engineering.

EditCo will be led by former Synthego President and Chief Operating Officer, John Tan, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Travis Maures, PhD, former Chief Technology Officer of Synthego will be Chief Scientific Officer of EditCo. "EditCo begins its journey with the benefit of significant investment in our cell engineering capabilities while part of Synthego," said John Tan. "Our proven products and manufacturing operations enable us to immediately serve customers with industry-leading CRISPR solutions and world-class customer support."

"CRISPR continues to demonstrate its power to accelerate progress across the drug discovery pipeline and will ultimately lead to more and better validated drugs entering the clinic," said Travis Maures. "EditCo's products and manufacturing operations have already been proven within Synthego, enabling us to immediately initiate commercial operations and deliver validated, customer-focused solutions that provide industry-leading gene editing efficacy and reproducibility."

As an independent company, EditCo will establish unique partnerships, invest in new product innovation, and pursue strategic investment opportunities. To support its operations and growth initiatives, EditCo has closed a financing from Telegraph Hill Partners. This funding strengthens the company's ability to create long-term value and align with the unique customer needs across both basic research and preclinical phases of CRISPR-based therapy development.

EditCo is based in Redwood City, California and can be found online at www.EditCo.bio .

About EditCo Bio, Inc.

EditCo Bio is a pioneer in the development of cells as reagents. The company began as the gene editing business at Synthego and, through that experience, has gained a deeper understanding of the critical role that high-quality, easily accessible reagents play in advancing scientific discoveries. EditCo is bringing the same ease of ordering, reliability, and rapid delivery to the biology of engineered cells. This new direction promises to transform how engineered cells are accessed and utilized in research, making them as efficacious and as reproducible as traditional reagents.

About Telegraph Hill Partners

Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and based in San Francisco, CA, invests in life science, medical technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please see www.telegraphhillpartners.com .

