Synthego Announces CEO Transition to Focus on Enabling CRISPR Therapeutics

Leadership change simultaneous to the Eclipse Cell Engineering platform spinout as EditCo Bio

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego Corporation, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, announced that Paul Dabrowski will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Craig Christianson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer following an extensive search process. Mr. Dabrowski, a co-founder of the company, will continue his role as a Board Director and advisor. Additionally, the company announces the divestiture of the Eclipse Cell Engineering platform as EditCo Bio, Inc., enabling Synthego's unique focus on therapeutic applications of CRISPR.

"Founding and growing Synthego the past 12 years has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Dabrowski. "Our team has transformed the CRISPR landscape by staying true to our values and providing everyone, from individual scientists to the world's leading biotechnology companies, with unprecedented access to advanced genome engineering. I'm confident Craig is an ideal fit to further our mission by building a robust commercial engine leveraging Synthego's platform - in addition to his impeccable track record, he embodies Synthego's culture of innovation and excellence. As the world enters the era of CRISPR based therapeutics, Synthego is now focused to be the premier supplier to hundreds of programs entering the clinic."

Christianson has a track record of spearheading global commercial strategies, business development and operations to build global life sciences and other businesses. He joins Synthego from Water Street Healthcare Partners, preceded by 12 years with global biotechnology company Promega Corporation where he led commercial operations, accelerating their growth to $700M+ in annual sales through profit-driven strategies and successful digital transformation.

"I am honored to join this pioneering organization which plays an important role in the impact CRISPR has on life science research and clinical development," said Christianson. "Paul is a visionary who has built a foundation upon which Synthego will become the best partner for clients in terms of co-development and regulatory compliance for the advancement of therapies and, ultimately, human health."

Christianson's appointment, along with the spinout of EditCo Bio, previously operating as Synthego's Eclipse platform, reinforces Synthego's commitment to provide CRISPR therapeutic developers with best-in-class guide RNAs. With its state-of-the-art GMP facility and extensive experience of producing leading products, Synthego is uniquely positioned to address escalating clinical requirements and changing regulatory frameworks. Bolstered by the FDA approval of the first CRISPR-based therapy, Synthego is more dedicated than ever to accelerating life-saving technologies for improved human health in its next chapter.

About Synthego:

Synthego is a genome engineering company that enables the acceleration of life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. Based on a foundation of engineering and chemistry, Synthego leverages automation and machine learning to synthesize high-quality CRISPR reagents for science at scale. Synthego's mission is to enable agile life science research and development from discovery through clinical trials by providing scientists with comprehensive CRISPR solutions for each phase coupled with full technical and regulatory support from industry-leading experts. With its technologies cited in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and utilized by thousands of commercial and academic researchers and therapeutic drug developers, Synthego is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines by delivering genome editing at an unprecedented scale.

