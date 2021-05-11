EDITION Confirms Re-Opening For Both New York City Properties Times Square And Madison Square Park Hotels Welcome Guests Back To NYC

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the city on the cusp of a cultural and social resurgence, EDITION, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand which has revolutionized the hospitality landscape, announces the re-opening of its two NYC hotel locations in Times Square and Madison Square Park.

EDITION, recently dubbed as "The World's hottest hotel brand," which introduced a new generation of luxury properties to the world with one-of-a-kind hotel concepts, reopens The New York EDITION on May 11th and The Times Square EDITION on June 1st, 2021.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION

The city that never sleeps is back with more energy than ever, and EDITION is thrilled to welcome back locals and guests to these two extraordinary properties ahead of New York City's re-opening in July.

The New York EDITION

The New York EDITION will reopen with a showcase of two new luxury one-bedroom Flatiron suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Madison Square Park in the iconic Clocktower building. The New York EDITION offers 271 guest rooms and spacious suites, three 1,400 sq ft (130 sqm) penthouses, and three, one-of-a-kind 900 sq ft (85 sqm) one-bedroom suites with views ranging from Madison Square Park to the world-famous Empire State Building. Guest rooms and suites feature dark oak which creates a cozy, private residence with photographs depicting different New York City scenes. The penthouses form a luxury apartment with a chic, modern feel complete with its own private dining room, full kitchen, living room, master, and second bedroom. With its wealth of individual touches, and emphasis on comfort and quality, The New York EDITION combines the familiar and the original to create an interior of timeless style and enduring design. The property is right next door to the famous 5th Avenue, home to some of the best shopping in the world.

The widely celebrated Lobby Bar will offer an all-day dining menu of light bites and specialty cocktails for guests to experience. This expansive yet intimate space is an oasis for guests to enjoy the grandeur that is New York City. The Clocktower, Michelin-starred restaurant helmed by Chef Jason Atherton, will offer updated tavern classics inspired by British cuisine and will reopen this summer 2021.

Reservations Online at www.editionhotels.com/new-york/

Phone +1 (212) 413-4200

The New York EDITION, 5 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

The Times Square EDITION

The Times Square EDITION will reopen in the famed cultural and entertainment heart of New York City with all outdoor spaces open to guests including, The Terrace and Garden restaurant as well as the Lobby Bar. The refined and pristine spaces of the property, which boasts alfresco dining options helmed by Chef John Fraser, are juxtaposed against the energy and vibrancy of the surrounding location. With the revitalization of New York City, the property in Times Square attracts not just visitors and tourists but New Yorkers as well, punctuating the area as the city's epicenter.

The Terrace and the Outdoor Gardens is an original take on traditional French brasseries and American chophouses as an "everyday" dining option. The Lobby Bar features the next generation of bar food with elevated options that answers people's desires for great food in a relaxed setting. 701 West and The Paradise Club will both open in due course.

The Times Square EDITION offers 452 guest rooms, 26 suites with outdoor terraces, and one penthouse. Guest rooms feature whitewashed oak finishings, curated art collections by Trunk Archives of Andy Warhol Factory, and corner suites include an exterior terrace looking over Times Square. The 1,880 sq ft (167 sqm) one-bedroom penthouses include a kitchenette, oak paneled library, dining area, and living room with a landscaped terrace facing west with Times Square and city views. The EDITION marked a new era for Times Square, and the re-opening of the property reflects the revitalization of New York City, welcoming guests and New Yorkers alike.

Reservations Online at www.editionhotels.com/times-square/

Phone +1 (212) 398-7017

Restaurant Reservations

Phone +1 (212) 261-5400

The Times Square EDITION, 701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Details on the re-opening of additional spaces within the hotels will be announced in due course.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualised, customised, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefine the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

For affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale.

EDITION manages 11 hotels around the world including two in New York, and one in each of London, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Barcelona, Shanghai, Sanya (China), Abu Dhabi, Bodrum (Turkey) and Tokyo. EDITION Hotels recently announced further international expansion by the end of 2022, with the slated opening of eight new properties across three continents. The planned new openings include sites in Rome, Madrid, Dubai, Reykjavik, Tampa, Doha, Mexico's Riviera Maya at Kanai and EDITION's second property in Tokyo. With 11 hotels worldwide currently, these planned openings underscore the brand's strong growth. EDITION is one of Marriott International's Luxury Brands.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Note on forward-looking statements : This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected hotel openings, future expansion, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. Marriott International ("we") caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

