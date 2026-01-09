Marriott Bonvoy Forges Global Partnership with International Cricket Council, Offering Members Unparalleled Access to Global Cricket Events

Marriott Bonvoy appointed Official Accommodation Partner in multi-year strategic partnership.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have signed a strategic partnership which will see Marriott International's award-winning travel platform appointed the Official Accommodation Partner for ICC through to 2029.

The deal unites the world of cricket with the world of memorable travel stays and experiences, giving Marriott Bonvoy's 260 million members the opportunity to embrace the excitement of the game across continents and showcases Marriott Bonvoy's extensive offerings to cricket's passionate global fan base.

L-R: Satya Anand, President - EMEA, Marriott International; Rajeev Menon, President - APEC, Marriott International, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, International Cricket Council; Anurag Dahiya, CCO, International Cricket Council

"Cricket continues to grow as a global sport, with rising fan engagement worldwide and momentum," said Peggy Roe, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "With more than 2 billion fans globally, we are proud to serve as the ICC's Official Accommodation Partner and look forward to delivering exclusive access and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our members who are passionate about cricket."

The agreement covers all ICC Men's events over the next four years: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in the United Kingdom, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2029 in the United Kingdom and the ICC Champions Trophy 2029 in India.

With a combined footprint of more than 450 properties in the markets where ICC events are held, Marriott is well positioned to host teams, fans and members travelling domestically and internationally for the games. Fans travelling to attend ICC events will be able to stay at Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels across the world and when they purchase official travel packages with ICC Travel and Tours.

As one of the world's most-watched sports, cricket's global fandom is undeniable. The partnership extends Marriott Bonvoy's mission of connecting people to the passions and places they love, giving members access to exclusive ICC experiences in destinations where Marriott International operates. To deliver premium world class experiences for fans, Marriott Bonvoy and the ICC will come together to design and launch new hospitality offerings at select venues at ICC events around the world.

Marriott Bonvoy will also collaborate with the ICC on curating bespoke cricket-related content, launching local activations and driving member engagement.

"Cricket's dominance as a sport has the power to unite the fans across different countries. We're now bringing the power of Marriott Bonvoy to over two billion fans and delivering bespoke cricket experiences to our 260 million Marriott Bonvoy members. The partnership will allow us to push the boundary and deepen engagement in India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka where the love for cricket runs deep," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific Excluding China, Marriott International.

"Cricket has been a lifelong passion for me, and like millions of fans, I've felt how the game brings people together across borders and generations. Partnering with the International Cricket Council allows Marriott Bonvoy to turn that shared passion into unforgettable journeys, giving our members around the world unmatched ways to experience ICC events, both on and off the pitch. As we celebrate this milestone in India today, we're excited to welcome fans to our hotels and to new, exclusive moments that bring the thrill of cricket even closer," said Satya Anand, President - Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Mr. Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Marriott Bonvoy into a partnership that reflects a shared ambition to redefine how fans experience the game of cricket. By combining the global reach of our game with Marriott's portfolio of world-class destinations, we are creating a powerful platform that connects cricket and memorable travel experiences across leading cricketing nations. Marriott Bonvoy's addition as a sponsor to our portfolio also reinforces the ICC's long-term vision of working with respected global brands that go beyond visibility to deliver meaningful value to fans. Together, we see this partnership as a means of deep fan connection."

Mr. Sanjog Gupta, ICC CEO, said: "The ICC is committed to elevating the experiential standards of Cricket's pinnacle events. While the athletic spectacle is central to a fan's experience, the lifestyle, hospitality, travel and cultural components are essential too. We hope to leverage the partnership with Marriott Bonvoy to develop and deploy varied travel & hospitality experiences to enhance fan delight at our events and help turn moments into lifelong memories. ICC events are hosted across the world and fans cover thousands of miles to experience the allure of these cultural spectacles. Marriott Bonvoy's international footprint, customer focus and commitment to delivering elevated experiences make them a natural partner in our endeavour to grow the allure and make our fans' journeys more enriching."

Fans can sign up here for more details on the various packages for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL

The ICC is cricket's global governing body, representing 110 members worldwide. It oversees major tournaments such as the Men's and Women's Cricket and T20 World Cups, enforces the Code of Conduct on professional standards and playing conditions (with the MCC responsible for the Laws of Cricket), appoints match officials for all international formats, and combats corruption through its Anti-Corruption Unit. Its Development department also works with Associate Members to strengthen cricket systems, raise standards, and grow the game globally.

