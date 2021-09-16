EDITION Continues To Build Powerhouse Leadership Team To Spearhead Unique Partnership Model

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EDITION, the first multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities, is thrilled to announce Ashan Khan as Chief Business Officer and Eric Martin Jr. as Vice President of Marketing. In partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company founded by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, and Modern Luxury Media, EDITION is poised to launch this December.

Khan and Martin join Isoul H. Harris as editor-in-chief, Roc Nation EVP Strategy & Communications, Jana Fleishman, as well as the Modern Luxury team to ensure that the multimedia platform constantly evolves and elevates a diverse array of voices. Specifically, Khan and Martin will be responsible for driving deep relationships with client partners and creating new opportunities for brands to activate within the EDITION platform.

Unlike the traditional business model, EDITION will hone in on a limited group of exclusive vertical partners for long-term advertising solutions. The platform will provide unique 13-month partnerships for a curated selection of brands to align with EDITION's mission via organic storytelling, digital, social and e-commerce integration, and immersive experiential activations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashan and Eric to the EDITION team," said Mike Pallad, President of Modern Luxury Media. "It was important to us and our partners at Roc Nation that we secured seasoned executives who have successfully built, launched and scaled innovative brands and platforms. Ashan and Eric both have a passion for elevating diverse voices in the world of publishing and digital media. We have every confidence that their strong backgrounds in partnerships and integrated strategies will lead this unique partnership model, and bring EDITION's mission of establishing a new paradigm for luxury and culture built on equity and expression to life."

Ashan Khan brings over 20 years of agency experience in advertising and media to EDITION. His keen eye for creating engaging content and high-impact digital activations for media agencies and ad-tech companies has landed him at companies such as Facebook and Apple, as well as Publicis Media and GroupM groups. Khan joins EDITION from Facebook's North America Agency Team where he worked with agency leadership and central stakeholders on programs in service of agency advertisers. With a passion for inclusion, representation and intersectionality, Khan has been heavily involved in helping the Facebook brand in their diversity and equity approaches, training and programs. At EDITION, Khan will be responsible for driving deep relationships with brands to activate meaningful content on the platform.

"I have always been inspired by helping businesses evolve and impact culture and throughout my career have gravitated to roles that have helped me achieve that," said Khan Chief Business Officer at EDITION. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to create valuable experience that both elevates diverse, creator voices but also enhances the brands that align with us. We are creating something extremely unique at EDITION, and I can't wait to get started."

Eric brings over 13 years of experience in advertising, brand marketing, and media to EDITION. A hybrid marketing leader, Eric has been responsible for strategic integrated marketing programs for established and emerging brands like Johnson & Johnson and DAZN as well as media companies like Complex and Horizon Media. While at Laundry Service, Eric managed the Spirits category, overseeing client relations, social and digital marketing, and business growth for LVMH brands including Hennessy U.S. and Belvedere. Throughout his tenure in marketing, Martin has centered his focus on helping brands discover the importance of culture through the lens of diverse voices, personalities, and moments. As the Vice President of Marketing of EDITION, Martin will oversee marketing and client communications of the brand to create opportunities for cultural connection with key clientele.

"Over the course of my career, I have fiercely advocated for celebrating all cultures and spreading awareness for audiences that lacked representation," said Eric Martin Jr, VP of Marketing at EDITION. "Joining EDITION is the perfect synergy, merging my love for culture, luxury marketing and spotlighting creators with multi-diverse backgrounds."



EDITION by Modern Luxury will debut in December 2021. If interested in becoming a brand partner with EDITION, reach out to Ashan Khan at [email protected] or to learn more, visit us at editionml.com.

