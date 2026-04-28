EDJY Appoints 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named Agency of Record for EDJY, an innovative personal care brand redefining nail grooming with its first-of-its-kind single blade nail cutter.

As Agency of Record, 5WPR will lead strategic communications for EDJY, focused on driving awareness and supporting the brand's continued growth.

In a category that has remained largely unchanged for over a century, EDJY is disrupting the market with a patented single blade design that cleanly cuts nails rather than crushing them – delivering a smoother, more precise result. As of 2026, EDJY is the #1 nail cutter on Amazon, underscoring strong consumer demand and rapid market adoption.

Since its launch, EDJY has sold nearly half a million units and generated significant consumer demand, fueled by strong digital performance and viral engagement. The brand continues to expand its product offerings and distribution, with additional innovations planned for 2026.

5WPR will lead EDJY's earned media strategy, driving product discovery and thought leadership visibility across beauty, grooming, lifestyle, wellness, and trade outlets, alongside award-focused initiatives that highlight the brand's innovation and category leadership – all aligned with key retail and e-commerce priorities.

"Partnering with 5WPR marks an exciting next chapter for EDJY as we scale the brand," said Thorsten Brandt, President of EDJY. "We're on a mission to make traditional nail clippers obsolete and redefine what people should expect from everyday tools. By combining precision engineering with thoughtful design, we're building a new standard for personal care as we expand into our next phase of growth."

EDJY products are available at EDJY.com and on Amazon.

About EDJY

EDJY is an innovative personal care brand redefining nail grooming with its patented single-blade nail cutter – designed to cut nails cleanly rather than crush them. By combining precision engineering with modern design, EDJY is transforming a category that has remained largely unchanged for over a century. The brand's flagship nail cutter has quickly become a top-selling tool on Amazon, reflecting strong consumer demand for elevated, performance-driven grooming solutions. EDJY products are available at EDJY.com and Amazon, with continued expansion planned across its product portfolio.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations