EDM Council Enters Telecom Industry as Verizon Joins as Member

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council, the leading trade association for data management and analytics, is pleased to announce Verizon has joined the membership expanding the Council's engagement into the telecommunications industry. EDM Council added over 50 new member firms in 2020, making it one of the most successful years in the Council's 15-year history.

As a leading global telecommunications company, Verizon has been a staunch supporter of data and analytics and has recognized the need for improving data management and analytics best practices and education. By working with EDM Council, Verizon plans to leverage the Council's proprietary Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM®), a formal framework used to provide guidance as well as assess a firm's data management and analytics capabilities. DCAM's unique approach utilizes a consistent scoring model that has been highly adopted by organizations globally that use data management frameworks.

"One thing that companies of all sizes have learned this challenging year is that data management and analytics practices are strategic, and need a greater level of sophistication and comprehension," said Linda Avery, Chief Data Officer at Verizon and former CDO at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "EDM Council is spearheading the drive towards better data management and analytics and we're very excited to be a part of this industry organization."

"The EDM Council has built a strong reputation in developing industry frameworks that help members implement their data management and analytics programs. With a growing number of industries needing to elevate their data management and analytics best practices, the Council is excited to welcome to our membership Verizon, a leader in global telecommunications," said John Bottega, President of EDM Council. "The addition of Verizon to our global membership is very exciting and substantiates our findings that the role of data management is strategically important to all industries."

One of the strategic data management activities the EDM Council has been facilitating is the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Best Practices Work Group . This group focusing on best practice cloud adoption and migration includes participation from the leading cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and over 30 leading financial industry firms, co-chaired by Morgan Stanley and Refinitiv. While this group is initially focused on the financial sector, it will be expanding to help other industries accelerate their cloud adoption.

About EDM Council

EDM Council is the global non-profit association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading, global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices and comprehensive training and certification programs. With over 200 member global organizations representing over 10,000 data professionals from the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, the EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as strategic organizational functions. For more, visit https://edmcouncil.org/ .

SOURCE EDM Council

Related Links

https://edmcouncil.org

