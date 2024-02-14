EDM Council Launches Data Excellence Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EDM Council has introduced the Data Excellence Program in response to the growing need for standardized measurement and recognition of data management excellence at the organizational level. EDM Council is the global trade association providing best practices, standards and education to advance data management and advanced analytics. This innovative initiative aims to acknowledge organizations that are dedicated to continuous improvement and excellence in data management, based on globally recognized best practices.

Despite the critical importance of data as a strategic asset for organizations, many are challenged to manage data effectively, efficiently and consistently. The Data Excellence Program supports organizations in developing a culture that demonstrates their commitment to data management as a strategic ongoing program, utilizing a best practice framework for measuring capability. Achieving various criteria earns industry recognition.

"The EDM Council is thrilled to launch the Data Excellence Program with our members, fostering a community of organizations dedicated to unlocking the full value of their data assets," said John Bottega, President, EDM Council. "As organizations embark on this journey, they not only elevate their data management capabilities but also position themselves as leaders in data excellence."

Key elements of the Data Excellence Program include:

Data Management Team Training and Certification based on the Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) framework

based on the Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) framework Independent Assessments and Capability Improvement Plans conducted with EDM Council Certified Partners

conducted with EDM Council Certified Partners Recognition for Achievement

Global Data Management Benchmark Repository

Founding members of the Data Excellence Program include both participating companies and Certified Partners, who are authorized by the EDM Council to support members in achieving the program criteria:

"We are honored to be one of the founders of the Data Excellence Program, the first-of-its-kind, global initiative acknowledging those organizations who are making an ongoing commitment to achieving best practices across their data functions," said Ben Clinch, Head of Information Architecture, BT Group. "We are already seeing results, such as a team culture dedicated to delivering the highest quality and greatest value for our data assets."

"One of Freddie Mac's ongoing priorities is to be at the forefront of data excellence in our business practices," said Aravind Jagannathan, Vice President and Single-Family Chief Data Officer for Freddie Mac. "As a founding member of the EDM Council's Data Excellence Program, we look forward to meaningfully contributing to this area globally, and continuing to cultivate world-class data excellence in our Freddie Mac teams and throughout the industry."

For more information about the Data Excellence Program, please visit the EDM Council website .

About EDM Council

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council advocates for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices, and comprehensive training and certification programs. With more than 350 organizations from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and more than 25,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. Visit https://edmcouncil.org/ .

SOURCE EDM Council