Edmentum Introduces First-of-its-Kind Data Dashboard to Help District Leaders Make Real-Time Instructional Decisions and Measure Impact on Student Learning

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmentum , the premier provider of K-12 learning acceleration solutions, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind data dashboard that shows school and district administrators the direct link between investment in the company's Exact Path assessment and instructional interventions and academic growth for their students.

Exact Path is a diagnostic-driven online platform that provides personalized, skills-focused curriculum to students and powerful instructional tools to teachers spanning all of K-12 math, reading, and language arts. Further, the platform integrates with many of the most widely used formative and summative assessments giving districts the flexibility to use Exact Path's award-winning assessments or stick with the assessments they already have in use, spending less time on testing and more on learning. The new dashboard, known as the Exact Path Impact Report, gives all school and district administrators who use Exact Path access to real-time data, specific to their own schools and classrooms, explicitly comparing student assessment outcomes with the learning they've been doing inside Exact Path.

"The Impact Report in Exact Path upends long-held beliefs about what's possible—and what should be expected—when it comes to the data educators and administrators receive from their instructional technology," said Jamie Candee, CEO of Edmentum. "Access to this data in real time transforms schools' understanding of the relationship between personalized instruction and student growth in their classrooms, moving from correlation to true cause-and-effect. The report provides straightforward insights to understand what's working, what's not, and why, enabling strategic, timely adjustments as needed. I'm proud to say Edmentum can support the full cycle of leaders' objectives for their learners, enabling them to set achievement goals and then predict, measure, drive, and demonstrate growth with Exact Path."

Student learning in Exact Path is a scaffolded progression of skills aligned to individual needs. ESSA Tier 2 studies—which are widely respected for the strength of their evidence —show students who complete at least eight skills in Exact Path achieve remarkable academic growth, including gains of up to 19 percentile points on state assessments. This is consistent across assessments, student populations, geographic regions, and district sizes.

The new Impact Report enables all educators to see how Edmentum's efficacy research results relate to their own data, in their own schools. By accessing the data immediately following two assessment windows, administrators have newfound agency to make adjustments to their Exact Path implementation and instructional decisions, including at the individual student level, to ensure students are set up to successfully reach growth goals. Edmentum developed the Impact Report in response to suggestions from school and district leaders eager for real-time data and insights that can inform instructional decision-making.

"The Impact Report in Exact Path offers an unprecedented level of data detail and transparency, setting it apart from any other assessment or instructional tool I've encountered," said Dr. Jesús Jara, former superintendent of Clark County School District in Nevada, the nation's fifth-largest district. "At the district leadership level, the ability to easily compare data across schools in one place revolutionizes how school organizations scale and sustain implementation—both of the platform itself and the best practices that have proven most effective within the district. Additionally, the access to district-level data, clearly demonstrating student growth driven by Exact Path, enables leaders to gain a deeper understanding of, and substantiate, the return of investment the tool delivers."

The dashboard is now available to the 1,500 school and district partners currently using Exact Path, as well as all new customers.

