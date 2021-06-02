EDP Partners with Vodafone Portugal and TechSee to Launch Visual Assistance for Customers and Field Technicians

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP, one of Europe's largest utility and energy companies, has deployed Vodafone Visual Assistance, Vodafone Portugal's solution powered by TechSee in multiple EDP subsidiaries for their consumers and field technicians. The utility is leveraging the technology to enhance operational efficiencies, such as to better resolve customers' issues, and to carry out remote site surveys prior to the installation of solar panels.

Vodafone Visual Support, powered by TechSee, enables consumers and technicians to receive augmented-reality based visual guidance through their smartphones, using a patented browser based technology. Thus, this solution allows agents' empowerment, decrease technical dispatches and is widely implemented in customer service centers of the leading global brands, and has delivered proven ROI with enhanced Customer Experience, improved margins and increased sales, as well as reduced service costs.

This launch is an outgrowth of the successful global partnership between Vodafone Portugal and TechSee that started in 2016, which has reflected the use of TechSee results in significant KPI improvements, including increased First Call Resolutions, and improved Customer Satisfaction

"We are excited to launch this new and innovative service, providing visual assistance to our end users for more efficient operations and enhanced customer experience."

- Jorge Simões, EDP's Head of Digital Factory

The EDP deployment is a result of a long-standing partnership between TechSee and Vodafone, which began in 2016. Following the technology's success in the telecom's customer service centers across 12 countries, Vodafone is now bringing TechSee's innovative technology to new industries, opening the door to a new range of services provided by telecommunications companies, from home support (B2C) to utility services (B2B). EDP is exploring the possibility of expanding Vodafone Visual Support to additional subsidiaries and other geolocations in the future.

"Vodafone Portugal is committed to providing EDP with an innovative contact center technology to further enhance an optimal customer experience. With Vodafone Visual Support our agents will be able to provide a more complete and efficient service that will lead to greater customer satisfaction." according to Mafalda Alves Dias, Vodafone Portugal's Head of Large & Public Sector.

"We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our technology in the utilities sector, further extending our partnership with Vodafone and opening the door to new markets. TechSee continues to provide innovative visual assistance solutions, and Vodafone Visual Support is perfect for a range of industries."

- Ziv Orr, VP Business Development, TechSee

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to connect for a better future and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare. Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider.

We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 31 December 2020, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 118m IoT devices.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About EDP

EDP is a global, vertically integrated utility company, present in 20 countries, in 4 continents. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, EDP is the fourth largest wind energy producer in the world and almost 66% of the energy provided to its 11 million customers is produced from renewable resources.

About TechSee

TechSee is global leader in Visual Assistance technologies for the smart home. TechSee revolutionizes the customer service domain by providing the first intelligent visual support solution powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality. TechSee empowers technical support teams across the globe to execute visual and interactive remote diagnoses and resolutions of problems. The company is building a massive database of interactions and resolutions to enable customers to experience rapid, fully automated, robotic visual resolution of technical issues via their smartphones. TechSee is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and Madrid.

