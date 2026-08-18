EDP Renewables and Redwood Coast Energy Authority Celebrate Completion of Sandrini Energy Storage Project in California

92 MW / 368 MWh battery system with the capacity to power the equivalent of more than 22,000 California homes

KERN COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) and Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) today celebrated the completion of Sandrini Energy Storage, a 92 megawatt (MW) / 368 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Kern County, California with the capacity to power the equivalent of more than 22,000 California homes.

Co-located with the 300 MW Sandrini Solar energy site, from which RCEA is purchasing 100 MW, the BESS project is designed to strengthen grid reliability, support California's clean energy goals, and help deliver renewable power when it is needed most. The project holds an energy storage service agreement with RCEA for 100% of the battery capacity.

"Sandrini Energy Storage represents an important investment in California's energy future," said EDPR NA CEO Sandhya Ganapathy. "Energy storage transforms renewable power into reliable, around-the-clock electricity, ensuring clean energy is available when demand is highest. Projects like Sandrini strengthen grid resilience, support economic growth, and help build a more affordable, dependable energy framework for California. We're grateful to work hand in hand with our communities and Redwood Coast Energy Authority to bring Sandrini online."

"The addition of the Sandrini Energy Storage project to our portfolio supports RCEA's goals of building new, clean capacity that matches our customers' energy needs and enhances the generation delivered by Sandrini Solar, while also supporting grid reliability," said RCEA Executive Director Beth Burks.

Sandrini Energy Storage will generate more than $5 million in revenue supporting local public services and infrastructure — including schools, roads, emergency services and equipment, and parks. During construction, the project supported approximately 50 jobs. In total, Sandrini Solar & Energy Storage supported approximately 250 jobs during construction and will generate more than $25 million in local tax revenue.

EDPR NA is a leading developer and operator of clean energy infrastructure in California, with approximately 1,230 MW of gross operating capacity across wind, solar, and energy storage powering the equivalent of more than 485,000 California homes. EDPR NA projects in California have delivered approximately $154 million in economic impact across the state, including more than $41 million in revenue for local governments, more than $33 million in payments to landowners, and over 1,090 construction jobs. EDPR NA's operating portfolio in California includes Lone Valley Solar (30 MW), Rising Tree Wind (198 MW), Windhub A Solar (20 MW), Sandrini Solar & Energy Storage (300 MW + 92 MW storage), and Scarlet Solar Energy & Energy Storage (400 MW + 190 MW storage).

In June, EDPR NA inaugurated Flatland Energy Storage, a 200 MW / 800 MWh BESS in Coolidge, Arizona. Flatland Energy Storage has the capacity to power the equivalent of approximately 44,500 Arizona homes.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, four energy storage sites, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,300 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About RCEA

Established in 2003, the Redwood Coast Energy Authority is a local government joint powers agency whose members include the Blue Lake Rancheria, Yurok Tribe, the County of Humboldt, and the seven cities within the county. RCEA's purpose is to develop and implement sustainable energy initiatives that reduce energy demand, increase energy efficiency, and advance the use of clean, efficient, and renewable resources available in the region. For more info, visit redwoodenergy.org.

SOURCE EDP