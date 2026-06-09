EDP Renewables and SRP Celebrate Completion of 800 MWh Flatland Energy Storage in Arizona

Flatland Energy Storage is the largest BESS within the EDP Group

200 MW / 800 MWh battery energy storage project powers the equivalent of approximately 44,500 Arizona homes, strengthens grid reliability, and delivers long-term economic benefits

COOLIDGE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and Salt River Project (SRP), a not for-profit public power utility serving more than two million people in central Arizona, today celebrated the completion of Flatland Energy Storage, a 200 megawatt (MW) / 800 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Coolidge, Arizona. Flatland Energy Storage has the capacity to power the equivalent of approximately 44,500 Arizona homes, helping ensure reliable electricity during periods of peak demand and supporting the state's growing energy needs.

Flatland Energy Storage

Located in Pinal County, Flatland Energy Storage demonstrates the increasing importance of utility-scale battery projects in enhancing grid flexibility and improving energy reliability. Flatland Energy Storage is the largest BESS within the EDP Group.

"Energy storage plays a critical role in maintaining a reliable and resilient electric grid, especially as demand continues to grow," said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "Projects like Flatland Energy Storage ensure power is available when it's needed most, while also delivering meaningful, long-term benefits to the communities that host them."

"Flatland Energy Storage is part of SRP's all-of-the above approach to providing reliable, affordable and sustainable power to our customers," said Bobby Olsen, SRP Associate General Manager and Chief Power System Executive. "SRP will continue to invest in battery energy storage resources as part of its growing resource portfolio."

Flatland Energy Storage represents more than $20 million in local and regional economic impact over its lifetime, including:

$19.2 million in revenue to support local public services and infrastructure, including schools, roads, emergency services and equipment

Over $1.3 million in regional spending, directly boosting the local economy

Approximately 142 jobs supported during construction

City of Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson said: "Flatland Energy Storage is a welcome investment in the City of Coolidge, strengthening essential services and supporting our community's continued growth."

EDPR NA has reinforced its commitment to community partnership with more than $28,000 in donations and memberships to local entities and organizations, including to the Coolidge Chamber of Commerce, the Cotton Day Festival, the Pinal County Fair and Junior Livestock Auction, the Pinal Partnership Reading Program, the Casa Grande Chamber of Commerce, and the Casa Grande Museum.

President and CEO of Pinal Partnership Craig McFarland said: "Meeting Arizona's growing energy demand is critical to sustaining economic development and attracting future large‑scale investment to our region. EDP Renewables' Flatland Energy Storage project bolsters the region's commitment to responsible growth and reflects strong coordination with community stakeholders, consistent with Pinal Partnership's all‑of‑the‑above approach to powering our county's future."

EDPR NA is a leading developer and operator of clean energy infrastructure in Arizona, with approximately 600 MW of gross operating capacity across solar and storage powering the equivalent of more than 113,000 homes. EDPR NA's portfolio in Arizona includes Sun Streams Solar (158 MW), Brittlebush Solar (200 MW), and Table Top Solar & Energy Storage (96 MW solar and 96 MW BESS).

Multimedia Resources:

EDPR NA: Link

EDPR NA in Arizona: Link

Flatland Energy Storage: Link

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, four energy storage sites, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,300 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving about 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about 2.5 million Valley residents, delivering 260 billion gallons of water (800,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, irrigation laterals, and 131 miles of canals.

SOURCE EDP