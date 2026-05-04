EDP Renewables Signs Agreement with Meta for 250 MW of Solar Energy in Arkansas

Total procured clean energy between Meta and EDPR NA has now reached 545 MW

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta and EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) today announced a long‑term power purchase agreement (PPA) for Cypress Knee Solar, a 250‑megawatt (MW) solar energy project to be built in Arkansas. The agreement supports Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid as it continues to match 100% of its annual electricity use with new clean and renewable energy.

Cypress Knee Solar represents Meta's third new energy agreement with EDPR NA; the total procured energy between the two companies has now reached 545 MW, deepening a multi‑year collaboration that continues to expand new energy infrastructure across the United States.

"Cypress Knee Solar and our broader portfolio of projects with Meta are helping power a reliable, modern U.S. electric grid—the backbone of American innovation and long-term economic growth," said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA. "These investments strengthen local communities, create durable economic value, and ensure that progress is built on a resilient, sustainable foundation. EDPR NA is proud to work with Meta as we deliver domestic power and advanced infrastructure that reinforce American energy independence and expand economic opportunity nationwide."

"Through our partnership with EDPR, Cypress Knee Solar will bring new generation to the Arkansas grid, creating local jobs and delivering economic benefits to the community. We're proud to expand our collaboration with EDPR," said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta.

Cypress Knee Solar will deliver long‑lasting economic value to communities in Arkansas. Once operational, the project will generate approximately $25 million new revenue for Chicot County, helping fund essential public services and infrastructure improvements. During construction, the project is expected to support several hundred jobs. Cypress Knee is expected to be completed by 2028.

In furtherance of its commitment to meaningful community partnership and collaboration, EDPR NA has donated more than $77,000 to local institutions and community-based initiatives in Chicot County, including the restoration of the Lakeside High School greenhouse, resources and supplies for the Lakeside Robotics team, and funding for the Lake Village food pantry.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, four energy storage sites, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,300 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE EDP