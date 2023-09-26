EdrawMind V10.9.0 's New Features Revolutionizing the Way Users Visualize Ideas

News provided by

Wondershare

26 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, a globally recognized software company, is excited to announce the release of EdrawMind V10.9.0, the latest version of their leading mind mapping and brainstorming tool. This update introduces a range of features aimed at revolutionizing the way users visualize ideas, enhancing efficiency, and fostering creativity. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, this new version seeks to cater to the diverse needs of professionals, students, and anyone looking to transform their thoughts into organized, dynamic, and visually appealing diagrams.

Continue Reading
MicrosoftTeams_image__1
MicrosoftTeams_image__1

  1. Integration with OpenAI: This feature enables seamless interaction with ChatGPT, integrating powerful AI capabilities into EdrawMind, thereby improving user experience through intelligent suggestions and assistance.
  2. Intelligent Document Parsing: EdrawMind can now intelligently analyze and process documents, extracting key information and assisting users in creating mind maps based on existing documents.
  3. PPT Generation: A valuable addition for users seeking to convert their mind maps into presentation slides efficiently.
  4. Inspiration Space: This dedicated space within the software encourages brainstorming and idea collation, thus streamlining the creative process.
  5. Exploration of Audio and Video: EdrawMind V 10.9.0's new capability to handle audio and video content allows users to enrich their mind maps with multimedia elements.
  6. Versatile and Vertical Mind Map Posters: This feature provides users with myriad options for creating and customizing mind map posters, both in terms of layout and design.

"In our relentless pursuit of enhancing user experiences, we are thrilled to introduce the integration of OpenAI into EdrawMind. This transformative update brings AI-driven features like intelligent file parsing and effortless PPT generation directly to our users, empowering them to achieve new levels of productivity and creativity. But our commitment doesn't end here. We envision a future where our AI continually evolves, learns, and adapts to better serve and inspire our users on their creative journeys." - Iris Liu, Head of Wondershare BrandingWondershare

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $39 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMind.  Additionally, with an EdrawMind membership, you can enjoy cross-platform benefits across all EdrawMind platforms.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219737/MicrosoftTeams_image__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Wondershare

Also from this source

EdrawMind V10.9.0 's New Features Revolutionizing the Way Users Visualize Ideas

Wondershare FamiSafe 7.0 safeguarding Children with AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.