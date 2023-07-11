EdSource and Distributed Media Lab partner to create the California Education News Network with funding from Google News Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Media Lab (DML) and the nonprofit newsroom EdSource are partnering to create the California Education News Network (CENN) with funding from the Google News Initiative.

CENN will be anchored by EdSource's award-winning editorial team using DML's technology platform, which local news organizations can easily embed across California. EdSource will curate a roundup of the most important education news stories around the state, contributing its own journalism as well as other notable sources.

At a time when many news organizations around the country are contracting, EdSource is home to California's largest newsroom dedicated to education. By using the DML platform to distribute education journalism, the project seeks to expand the audience and impact of news organizations and empower local communities by providing trusted news, information and analysis with seamless syndication.

In addition to distribution, DML technology creates new sustainable revenue streams for local news publishers. A technology company, DML has spent the last five years working collaboratively with local-to-global media organizations and commercial brands to develop the platform and products that power both network and local revenue models.

"Democracy starts with a well-informed and educated populace. We are honored to put Distributed Media Lab's unique distribution power to work with EdSource to support their effort to inform Californians as we pursue the best education environment for our next generation. I am also excited to harness that work to enable new revenue streams for independent local news media. Our commercial partners, like Google, understand that what's good for democracy is good for business," David Gehring, CEO of Distributed Media Lab.

For more than four decades, EdSource has been dedicated to delivering nonpartisan information, research and analysis about the most pressing education issues.

"Education stepped into the spotlight like never before over the last three years amid the pandemic, and there was an urgent need for news you can trust," said Anne Vasquez, CEO of EdSource. "This project will amplify the editorial power of newsrooms across the state and will serve as a model as we look beyond California."

ABOUT DISTRIBUTED MEDIA LAB

Distributed Media Lab is a content distribution and monetization technology platform for publishers and brands. DML's mission is to build technologies that power media business models for advertising and consumer revenue streams designed to work natively with the web.

ABOUT EDSOURCE

EdSource is a nonprofit, non-partisan newsroom devoted to covering education in California and beyond with in-depth analysis and data-driven journalism. EdSource believes that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen California's schools, improve student success and build a better workforce.

ABOUT THE GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE

Reflecting Google's core mission, the Google News Initiative works side-by-side with publishers and journalists to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem.

