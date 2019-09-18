EdTech firm K16 announces new partnership with Instructure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech firm K16 Solutions is proud to announce a new partnership with Instructure, creators of the Canvas learning management system. K16's Scaffold Migration service is a revolutionary, cloud-native, fully-integrated solution for content migration across learning management systems.

Traditionally, migrating course content from one LMS to another has been problematic, but K16 Solutions and Instructure are coming together to offer new Canvas users the ability to move content off their old LMS platforms exponentially faster and with more accuracy than ever before. Replacing manual, time-intensive processes, Scaffold Migration delivers industry-significant functionality, increased efficiency and dramatically reduced migration times, while integrating seamlessly with LMS platforms like Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace and Sakai.

Manual course migration methods require significant resources and often leave behind time-consuming revision work, impacting student and faculty experience. A recent test conducted by an independent and expert instructional designer showed a 95.17% reduction in content migration time when using Scaffold Migration versus traditional common cartridge methods.

In commenting on the new relationship between the two organizations, Instructure's Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Partnerships Melissa Loble shared, "We are excited to expand our migration experience for our customers through our new partnership with K16."

K16 Solutions CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Waite, PhD also expressed his happiness with partnering with an industry leader like Instructure, saying "We've been in the seats of administrators and faculty, and we've experienced the frustrations of migration first-hand. This partnership will benefit institutions migrating to Canvas and, as such, will benefit the students they serve, which is our ultimate goal." Both companies are looking forward to a future where the old hurdles that have historically come along with LMS migration are a challenge of the past.

About K16 Solutions Inc.

Founded by experienced higher education leaders and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions strives to create a more efficient, simplified approach to academic technology. The company recently announced the completion of a $1.5 million seed raise. K16 Solutions is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a member of ASU ScaleU, Arizona State University's Functional Higher EdTech Accelerator program. To learn more, please visit K16 Solutions or call (480) 235-3488.

Sam Yaghoubi

(c) 480-235-3488

sam@k16solutions.com

SOURCE K16 Solutions