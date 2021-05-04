EdTech Innovator Everspring to Support Northwestern University Medill School

CHICAGO and EVANSTON, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, has been selected to support the Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) Professional program at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. The engagement covers a wide range of services to enable Medill to deliver the IMC program in a hybrid and fully online environment while maintaining the exceptional quality and character of the school.

Everspring will bring its hallmark expertise in marketing, enrollment support, digital course design and its proprietary learning design technology to the partnership, working with Medill faculty to deliver 18 courses online using IMC faculty's academic content.

Everspring's experienced instructional designers are highly trained and specialize in working closely with faculty to build courses that are high quality, dynamic and engaging. The power of this approach is reflected in Everspring's results, with Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for student satisfaction and instruction design that are more than double the global benchmark.1 In faculty surveys, 97% of faculty report they could not have built their online courses without Everspring's expertise. This level of excellence ensures high-ranking universities can provide flexible, effective online education without sacrificing academic quality or student engagement.

"We see strong interest for graduate degree programs that offer working professionals flexibility while delivering an academic experience that is of the highest caliber," said Medill Dean Charles Whitaker. "By combining our faculty's expertise and rich content resources with Everspring's innovative digital platform and proven instructional design capabilities, we can offer an exceptional academic experience that helps marketing communications professionals improve their capabilities in a rapidly changing career landscape. Importantly, we selected Everspring to partner with us on this premier program because Everspring is completely aligned with our strategy for growth and our unwavering commitment to quality."

Medill is a highly regarded school, both in the U.S. and internationally. In its interactive and experiential IMC program, students learn from industry experts, academic researchers and thought leaders, gaining cutting-edge knowledge and building connections to enhance their learning and elevate their careers. Students also collaborate to solve real-world marketing challenges, developing skills they can begin applying immediately in their jobs. The IMC Professional program provides a flexible, convenient path for working professionals who want to pursue a master's degree in marketing communications, with courses that can be taken online, in-person in the evenings or a combination of both.

"Medill's IMC Professional is a unique and innovative master's program," said Beth Hollenberg, co-founder and president of Everspring. "The field of marketing and communications is vital and is rapidly evolving. Everspring is delighted to partner with a premier school such as Medill to expand the reach of this important program while ensuring an unmatched educational experience."

About Northwestern

Northwestern University is a comprehensive research university, established in 1851, that is deeply interdisciplinary across multiple schools and units. Our rigorous yet empathetic academic environment provides a robust mixture of theory and practice, with an emphasis on top-tier research, new knowledge, creative expression, and practical application. If you are at Northwestern, you are part of an innovative, collaborative and multidimensional community, delivering an impact that is rare in higher education.

About Medill

Medill is a leader in education and research in both journalism and integrated marketing communications. Our innovative teaching and research focus on enduring skills and values as well as new techniques and technologies that are changing the way stories are told and consumed in today's digital world. Now in our 100th year in 2021, our experience in leading these disciplines is unparalleled.

For more information, visit https://www.medill.northwestern.edu/.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the "Best Places to Work," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

