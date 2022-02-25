Edtech Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Sector (K-12, higher education, and others) and geography | Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Edtech Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for Edtech in North America.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing adoption of game-based learning will facilitate the Edtech market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Edtech Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The Edtech market share growth by the K-12 segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Vendor Analysis & Product Offerings

The Edtech market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alphabet Inc.- The company operates under Google and Other Bets business segments. The company offers Edtech products such as Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and Chromebooks.

the company runs its operations under Recruitment services, Consulting services, and Student success services business segments. The company offers Edtech programs such as Learning Management Systems and Data and Education Analytics platform.

The company offers services, which encompasses digital products and services, and Required Materials, which primarily includes print textbooks and eTextbooks. Moreover, the company also provides Edtech programs such as Biology, Business, and Engineering

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Edtech Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Edtech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Edtech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Edtech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Edtech market vendors

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 112.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., Edutech, edX Inc., Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Udacity Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio