Edtech Market size to grow by USD 108.98 billion from 2022 - 2027 |The learners shifting toward eBooks drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edtech Market size is expected to grow by USD 108.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.61% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The transition towards eBooks is driving the growth of the edtech market. Distributors, online bookstores, and tablet manufacturers have significantly shaped the future of the digital book sector. Amazon, a major company in the US market, introduced an innovative e-reading device that streamlines book purchases at reasonable prices. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled individuals to shift to electronic textbooks as physical distribution outlets were affected by lockdowns in 2020. This led to a rise in eBook adoption due to their flexibility and convenience, especially when people were confined indoors with limited recreational options like outdoor activities. These factors are anticipated to further accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edtech Market 2023-2027

Edtech Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Hardware



Content



Software

Sector

K-12



Higher Education



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The hardware segment is anticipated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This segment encompasses educational tools like personal computers (PCs), interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. With a vast population of university students, there's a notable increase in the use of personal computer devices such as desktops and laptops.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market

Edtech Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Workday Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The edtech market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The learners shifting toward eBooks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of open-source learning content will hamper the market growth.

Edtech Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased demand for distance learning emerges as a primary trend in Edtech market, notably accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational institutions have increasingly embraced online platforms, offering opportunities for skill acquisition over the past decade.

The pandemic-induced shift to remote operations for schools and businesses has significantly boosted interest and reliance on web-based learning.

Response strategies by educational institutions during the pandemic have evolved, further fueling the prominence of online courses from esteemed universities.

Edtech Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Edtech Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist edtech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edtech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edtech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edtech market vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edtech market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Sector Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

