Eduard Alpin joins Resilience as Chief Actuary

Over the years Alpin has developed pricing models, filed rating plans, and conducted profitability reviews for several lines including Cyber, D&O, E&O, Crime, and A&H. With his industry expertise in Enterprise Risk Management, Alpin has received notable recognition for his background in capital allocation and exposure management during his time at AIG and Zurich Insurance Group.

"As we continue on a path of profitable growth, we're elated that Eduard will be joining Resilience as Chief Actuary," said Mario Vitale, CEO of Resilience. "He brings a high level of knowledge and experience to the cyber space and will be a key asset in delivering effective solutions to our customers."

Alpin holds a B.A. in Actuarial Science from Macaulay Honors at CUNY Baruch and is an active fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Alpin will be based in Resilience's New York office.

About Resilience

Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions provides comprehensive insurance coverage and patented cybersecurity tools to protect mid-market companies. By bringing together security, insurance, and recovery, Resilience goes beyond risk transfer to help clients become cyber resilient. Resilience insurance, the cyber program manager of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions – rated A+ by A.M. Best – leverages Cyber Meteorology, a proprietary data-driven risk analytics platform, to provide highly targeted coverage and allowing for a superior claims experience. Resilience is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, UL Ventures, and John Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft. For more information, visit www.resilienceinsurance.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Resilience

Related Links

http://www.resilienceinsurance.com

