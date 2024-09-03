Resilience Adds Key Executives in Claims and Engineering to Accelerate Growth as Leading Cyber Risk Solution Provider

Rebecca Jones as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Jeremy Gittler as Global Head of Claims

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading cyber risk solutions company, today announced Rebecca Jones has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Jeremy Gittler has joined as Global Head of Claims. Both join Resilience as the company continues to experience strong growth and expand to serve enterprises with the largest and most complex types of cyber risks.

"As we continue to invest in our business, we are thrilled to bring senior leaders of Jeremy's and Rebecca's caliber on board," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO and Co-Founder of Resilience. "They both bring deep experience and track records of exceptional results to help Resilience continue to build on the momentum we have achieved."

"Jeremy shares our passion to ensure our claims team delivers not just best-in-class service, but also the innovation and technical depth that clients today need in handling their ever-complex cyber and tech E&O claims. Rebecca will help us scale our engineering teams as we continue to build out our Cyber Resilience software platform to help middle and large enterprises measure and manage their cyber risk," he said.

Jones takes over leadership responsibilities for the company's engineering team and software delivery efforts. She brings over 20 years of experience leading growth market technology initiatives for various SaaS companies, most recently in e-commerce and fintech. She is known for her expertise in platform architecture and her ability to build diverse, high-performing teams. Jones holds dual Bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Gittler will lead the company's Global Claims team and aim to further its reputation as the most efficient, capable and respected partner in the cyber insurance industry. Before joining Resilience, he held underwriting and claims leadership positions at global commercial insurance provider AXA XL, where he launched and built its Cyber Claims team. Earlier in his career, he handled complex cyber and technology claims at AIG and worked as a litigation attorney at a large law firm in New York. Gittler holds a law degree from Cardozo School of Law.

Added Mario Vitale, President of Resilience: "Jeremy's experience and reputation are unparalleled in the cyber insurance space, and under his leadership, we will continue to build and scale the most efficient, capable, and respected cyber claims team in the industry. The true test of any insurance provider is the quality and expediency of handling client claims. Doing that with excellence and consistency requires both technical knowledge as well as a personal touch, and we are pleased to further enhance our talented team's skills in serving our clients."

For more information about Resilience, visit www.cyberresilience.com.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

