Eduardo Gomes Joins Waddington Europe as Managing Director

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex is pleased to announce that Eduardo Gomes has joined the company as Managing Director of Waddington Europe, a leading manufacturer of paper and plastic packaging and foodservice products in the EU. Gomes' extensive experience leading diverse teams will enable Waddington Europe to further integrate its operations in the EU and expand its customer base.

Gomes joined Novolex from RPC Containers, a diversified container and packaging producer, where he served as General Manager since 2012. Prior to RPC, he spent 15 years at Logoplaste, a global manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions, where he held a variety of roles that culminated in a Managing Director position responsible for Central Europe. His wide-ranging leadership and multinational experience with these two companies provides Gomes with the capability to steer Waddington Europe towards expansion.

"We are excited to have Eduardo Gomes join the Novolex family and lead the next phase of our growth plan across Europe," said Ben Mascarello, Novolex Chief Operating Officer. "Eduardo's experience in manufacturing and sales, coupled with a hands-on understanding of the complexities of the European business-to-business market, will serve Novolex well and create meaningful value for our customers in the years to come."

Gomes succeeds Neil McCallum who made the decision to leave Novolex in order to spend more time with his family. McCallum was instrumental in leading the Waddington Europe business for the last several years. During his tenure, he championed process improvements and laid the foundation for the further integration of the company's European operations. His contributions were vital to the successful integration of Waddington Europe following its acquisition by Novolex in 2018.

"I look forward to building on a strong foundation and helping Novolex reach its expansion goals in Europe," Gomes said. "Novolex is an innovative company with much to offer our European customers and employees."

