Novolex Unveils Food Packaging Containers That Are Recyclable and Made with 10% Recycled Plastic

Novolex brand Waddington North America announces product lines manufactured with food grade rPET

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, is introducing food packaging containers that are both recyclable and made with a minimum 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Manufactured by Novolex brand Waddington® North America (WNA), the new products include various sizes of dessert cups, tamper-evident containers, cake containers and bakery clamshells.

"We are proud to add to our growing number of products manufactured with recycled content," said Stephen Kapantais, Director of Technology, Rigid Plastics at Novolex. "Sustainability is critical to the future of our industry, and we are committed to creating even more innovative products to reduce our impact on the environment and support the circular economy."

The newest products made with at least 10% PCR include:

Signature dessert cups: Designed to enhance dessert presentations, these transparent cups are available in three sizes and come with a universal lid. All are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a strong, lightweight and recyclable plastic.

CakePak™ bases and lids: These clear containers offer the patented EZ Release™ system that features easy-to-use lift tabs, making the containers simple to open and seal. They offer different bases to fit various cake designs, with customization options available.

BreakAway™ tamper-evident containers: These clear containers keep food safe and secure with a tamper-evident feature indicating when the top has been removed. They also are stackable and available in various popular sizes and shapes.

Multi-use clamshells: These clear containers provide optimal product visibility and enhance food presentation. They also feature a secure closure that provides a tight seal to keep food fresh. The clamshells come in a variety of custom shapes and sizes, making them ideal for loaf cakes, cookies and more.

To learn more about these and other innovative foodservice products, visit www.wna.biz.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 56 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

